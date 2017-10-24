Open Links In New Tab
Andrew J. Hawkins / The Verge:
Automotive supplier Delphi acquires Boston-based self-driving startup NuTonomy for $450M  —  Both companies have autonomous driving pilots in Singapore  —  Delphi, one of the world's largest automotive suppliers, is acquiring Boston-based self-driving car startup NuTonomy for an upfront purchase price …
Joe Rossignol / MacRumors:
Apple says iPhone X will be available for walk-in customers at retail stores on launch day, Friday November 3, encourages customers to “arrive early”  —  Apple today announced that stores will have iPhone X available for walk-in customers, who it encourages to arrive early, on launch day.
Katie Bo Williams / The Hill:
Bipartisan bill unveiled to require warrants for Section 702 surveillance, which US intel agencies use heavily and is due to sunset this year unless renewed  —  A group of 11 senators on Tuesday unveiled a proposal to substantially reform the National Security Agency's warrantless surveillance program …
Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai / Motherboard:
New “Bad Rabbit” ransomware spreads within many organizations in Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, and Germany  —  A new wave of ransomware has hit several targets in Russia and Eastern Europe on Tuesday, according to media reports and several security companies.
Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
Gmail adds support for third-party add-ons for web and Android, with Asana, Trello, Intuit QuickBooks, Dialpad, RingCentral among launch partners  —  Google is launching third-party add-ons for Gmail today.  These native extensions will allow you to bring the power of services like Asana …
Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
Instagram now lets you add a guest to a live video stream  —  Make way for more talking heads.  Instagram, competing hot on the heels of other live video broadcasting apps, is enhancing its video streaming service with a new feature that it hopes will bring out more videos …
Alex Heath / Business Insider:
Source: Snap's internal data showed most Spectacles customers stopped wearing the glasses after 4 weeks  —  - Despite the initial hype, Snap's Spectacles are a commercial flop.  — The company has sold only 150,000 pairs to date, and less than half of Spectacles owners kept using the glasses after the first month.
Cade Metz / New York Times:
Sources: typical AI specialists receiving $300K-$500K a year in salary and stock; well-known names in the AI field have received compensation totalling millions  —  Nearly all big tech companies have an artificial intelligence project, and they are willing to pay experts millions of dollars to help get it done.
Todd Bishop / GeekWire:
Microsoft drops suit against the US DoJ after the department announced new policy to limit use of gag orders by prosecutors for accessing customer data  —  Microsoft says it's dropping a suit against the U.S. Justice Department that targeted a tactic commonly used by prosecutors …
Andrew J. Hawkins / The Verge:
Uber adds new fees to compensate drivers for slow passengers, longer trips to pick up riders, and ride cancellations  —  Extra fees kick in for pickup trips longer than eight minutes  —  Uber is adding a bunch of new fees to sweeten the pot for drivers who may be reluctant to wait for slow passengers …
Michelle Castillo / CNBC:
Twitter will now label political ads with sponsors, including spending and targeting disclosures, and establish a Transparency Center database with all ads  —  - Twitter will clearly label political ads, and require campaigns and organizations to disclose who bought the ad and how much they spent.
Charlie Osborne / ZDNet:
ARM unveils Platform Security Architecture, a common industry framework for enhancing the security of IoT devices built on ARM Cortex processors  —  Arm hopes the adoption of its new PSA system will help protect trillions of connected devices in the future.

Colin Lecher / The Verge:
Facebook announces News Feed guidelines for publishers, mostly codifying current rules, with few changes to policies

Telegraph:
Memo: Condé Nast International says it will no longer work with fashion photographer Terry Richardson who has been dogged by allegations of sexual exploitation

Matthew Garrahan / Financial Times:
Former assistant to Harvey Weinstein, Zelda Perkins, describes the grueling settlement process after harassment claim with Miramax, when it was owned by Disney

Earlier Picks

Jordan Pearson / Motherboard:
The second Bitcoin fork, called Bitcoin Gold, is taking place without initial support of major exchanges; the code for it won't be made public until Nov. 1
Adam Mosseri / Facebook Media:
Facebook says its News Feed test is about emphasis of personal stories, no plans to expand to more countries or ask publishers to pay for all distribution
