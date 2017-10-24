Open Links In New Tab
Alex Hern / The Guardian:
Facebook testing News Feed change in six countries, moving non-promoted posts from Pages to a secondary feed, decreasing engagement for some media  —  New system could destroy smaller publishers if implemented, after journalists report drop in organic reach - but users will still see their friends' posts
Adam Mosseri / Facebook Media:
Facebook says its News Feed test is about emphasis of personal stories, no plans to expand to more countries or ask publishers to pay for all distribution  —  There have been a number of reports about a test we're running in Sri Lanka, Bolivia, Slovakia, Serbia, Guatemala, and Cambodia.
Tom Dotan / The Information:
Sources: Snap overestimated demand for Spectacles, has hundreds of thousands of unsold units in warehouses; Evan Spiegel previously said sales beat expectations  —  Snap badly overestimated demand for its Spectacles and now has hundreds of thousands of unsold units sitting in warehouses …
Michael Balsamo / Associated Press:
FBI Director Christopher Wray says in first 11 months of fiscal year, agents were unable to unlock over half the mobile devices it tried to access, over 6,900+  —  PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The FBI hasn't been able to retrieve data from more than half of the mobile devices it tried to access in less than a year …
Jordan Pearson / Motherboard:
A second Bitcoin fork expected to take place within days for Bitcoin Gold; new code to be released to public Nov. 1  —  When a group of Bitcoin users and companies split the digital currency into two different versions in August, it was an unprecedented event in the technology's nine-year history.
Ben Thompson / Stratechery:
FTC failed in allowing Facebook to acquire Instagram, WhatsApp; it should intervene on tbh, regardless of whether the purchase price is enough to mandate review  —  There was one line in TechCrunch's report about Facebook's purchase of social app tbh [sic] that made me raise my eyebrows (emphasis mine):
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Snapchat updates iOS app with link sharing from other apps, introduces temporary opt-out options for Snap Map  —  Snapchat is embracing links beyond its native content and will now allow you to briefly disappear from its Snap Map.  In an update to Snapchat's iOS apptoday, Snap began rolling out two important new features.
Bloomberg:
Cisco to buy telecommunications software company BroadSoft for ~$1.9B to expand further into software and cloud services  —  Cisco Systems Inc. agreed to buy BroadSoft Inc. for about $1.9 billion to expand further into software and cloud services.  —  Cisco will pay $55 a share in cash …
Stan Higgins / CoinDesk:
E-sports betting startup Unikrn, backed by Mark Cuban, raises $31M in ICO; Unikoin Gold token to act as a medium of exchange for bettors to use on the platform  —  E-sports betting startup Unikrn has raised roughly $31 million in an initial coin offering.  —  The firm collected 112,720 ethers …
Jason Del Rey / Recode:
Amazon to shut down its five-year-old Amazon Wine business December 31, 2017, but will still offer wine via Amazon Fresh, Prime Now, and Whole Foods Markets  —  Amazon Wine will close up shop at the end of this year.  —  Amazon notified wine sellers on Monday that the company would shut …
From Mediagazer

Jackie Strause / Hollywood Reporter:
On her show Megyn Kelly says she complained about O'Reilly's behavior in letter to Fox execs and criticized Fox's PR chief Irena Briganti

Brian Steinberg / Variety:
ESPN Cancels ‘Barstool Van Talk,’ Citing Concerns About Barstool Content

Matthew Garrahan / Financial Times:
Former assistant to Harvey Weinstein, Zelda Perkins, describes the grueling settlement process after harassment claim with Miramax, when it was owned by Disney

Kim Zetter / The Intercept:
Kaspersky offers source code and business operations for review by independent third parties after Russian spying claims

Roger Cheng / CNET:
T-Mobile reports Q3 profit of $550M, adds 595K postpaid phone subs, meets expectations with $10B in revenue; earnings call skipped amid Sprint merger rumors
Saqib Shah / Engadget:
Google rolls out “Pay With Google”, which lets Android users shop faster by using a debit or credit card setup previously on a Google service, like YouTube
