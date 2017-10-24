Open Links In New Tab
Joe Rossignol / MacRumors:
Apple says iPhone X will be available for walk-in customers at retail stores on launch day, Friday November 3, encourages customers to “arrive early”  —  Apple today announced that stores will have iPhone X available for walk-in customers, who it encourages to arrive early, on launch day.
Andrew J. Hawkins / The Verge:
Automotive supplier Delphi acquires Boston-based self-driving startup NuTonomy for $450M  —  Both companies have autonomous driving pilots in Singapore  —  Delphi, one of the world's largest automotive suppliers, is acquiring Boston-based self-driving car startup NuTonomy for an upfront purchase price …
Adam Mosseri / Facebook Media:
Facebook says its News Feed test is about emphasis of personal stories, no plans to expand to more countries or ask publishers to pay for all distribution  —  There have been a number of reports about a test we're running in Sri Lanka, Bolivia, Slovakia, Serbia, Guatemala, and Cambodia.
Alex Hern / The Guardian:
Facebook testing News Feed change in six countries, moving non-promoted posts from Pages to a secondary feed, decreasing engagement for some media
Todd Bishop / GeekWire:
Microsoft drops suit against the US DoJ after the department announced new policy to limit use of gag orders by prosecutors for accessing customer data  —  Microsoft says it's dropping a suit against the U.S. Justice Department that targeted a tactic commonly used by prosecutors …
Charlie Osborne / ZDNet:
ARM unveils Platform Security Architecture, a common industry framework for enhancing the security of IoT devices built on ARM Cortex processors  —  Arm hopes the adoption of its new PSA system will help protect trillions of connected devices in the future.
Jordan Pearson / Motherboard:
The second Bitcoin fork, called Bitcoin Gold, is taking place without initial support of major exchanges; the code for it won't be made public until Nov. 1  —  When a group of Bitcoin users and companies split the digital currency into two different versions in August, it was an unprecedented event …
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Vimeo debuts a new $500 live event camera, Mevo Plus, following its Livestream acquisition last month  —  IAC-owned video streaming site Vimeo and Livestream today are announcing their first product integrations today, following Vimeo's acquisition of Livestream's live video streaming platform …

From Mediagazer

Matthew Garrahan / Financial Times:
Former assistant to Harvey Weinstein, Zelda Perkins, describes the grueling settlement process after harassment claim with Miramax, when it was owned by Disney

Brian Steinberg / Variety:
ESPN President John Skipper cancels Barstool Van Talk days after starting the program, says ESPN could not distance its efforts from Barstool site and content

Rick Edmonds / Poynter:
Profile of three-year-old Adams Publishing Group, which has acquired 100+ small town community papers in at least 15 separate deals

Monica Nickelsburg / GeekWire:
Amazon says it received 238 proposals from across North America for its second HQ
Michael Balsamo / Associated Press:
FBI Director Christopher Wray says in first 11 months of fiscal year, agents were unable to unlock 6,900+ mobile devices, over half all attempted to be accessed
