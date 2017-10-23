Open Links In New Tab
October 23, 2017, 9:00 AM
Dieter Bohn / The Verge:
Google ‘actively investigating’ reports of Pixel 2 XL screen burn-in  —  Bad to worse  —  Over the weekend, people with review units of the Pixel 2 XL began noticing a problem.  No, not the already-known issues of muddy color and grainy textures when viewed in low-light, but one that's potentially more worrisome: screen burn-in.
Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
Essential Phone price drops $200 to $499, a few months after its debut; current US customers get online credit toward other Essential purchases  —  Essential has an offer that's honestly very hard to refuse: The price of the Essential Phone (PH-1, going by technical model number), is now $200 cheaper, so $499 off-contract and unlocked.
Saqib Shah / Engadget:
Google rolls out “Pay With Google”, which lets Android users shop faster by using a debit or credit card setup previously on a Google service, like YouTube  —  As promised, Google is streamlining online purchases made through Android devices by rolling out Pay with Google.
Raj Mukherjee / Indeed Blog:
Survey of 1,011 US tech workers: 43% worry about losing their job due to age, 87% say diversity possibly or definitely has a positive impact on performance  —  In many cultures, elders are held in high regard as a source of wisdom.  —  In the world of tech, it often seems—not so much.
More: Salon
Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
Marketing activation platform ActionIQ raises $30M Series B led by Andreessen Horowitz, to give marketers better audience insights for more effective campaigns  —  The trend of using big data analytics to glean more targeted insights for your business continues to be democratized …
Ben Popper / The Verge:
Profile of David Hall, CEO and founder of Velodyne, who designed the rotating LIDAR system now used by 13 automakers and at least 22 big tech firms  —  No matter what it took, David Hall was going to kill that clown.  He maneuvered Drillzilla for another ramming run.
Sophie Daniel / Motherboard:
Physical penetration tester and infosec consultant on how she uses social engineering to gain access into high security facilities  —  Sophie is a physical penetration tester and information security consultant.  She specializes in social engineering security assessments including physical, voice (vishing) and text (phishing).
Tweets: @motherboard
Roger Cheng / CNET:
T-Mobile Q3 profit of $550M tops estimates on revenues of $10B; company skips earnings call amid Sprint merger rumors  —  The “Un-carrier” boasted another strong quarter, but everyone's just wondering when its deal with Sprint will go down.  —  Outspoken T-Mobile CEO John Legere is playing it low key this time.

From Mediagazer

New York Times:
Sources: in January, O'Reilly agreed to pay $32M to settle sexual harassment claims from former Fox analyst Lis Wiehl; in February his contract was extended

William D. Cohan / New Yorker:
The bankruptcy of the Alaska Dispatch News is a cautionary tale for those who think billionaires can save journalism from its lack of a viable business model

Jason Schwartz / Politico:
Millennials, shunning Trump and conditioned by Netflix and Spotify to pay for quality content, are subscribing to legacy news publications in record numbers

Kim Zetter / The Intercept:
How Russian hackers could have used Kaspersky's “silent signatures” method for detecting and analyzing malware to steal NSA docs without Kaspersky's knowledge
