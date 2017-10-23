|Alex Hern / The Guardian:
|Adam Mosseri / Facebook Media:
|Bloomberg:
|Ben Thompson / Stratechery:
|Tom Dotan / The Information:
|Michael Balsamo / Associated Press:
|Mary Jo Foley / ZDNet:
|Stan Higgins / CoinDesk:
|Monica Nickelsburg / GeekWire:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Jason Del Rey / Recode:
|Kim Zetter / The Intercept:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 10:50 PM ET, October 23, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Andrew Liptak / The Verge:
|Heather Somerville / Reuters:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Roger Cheng / CNET:
|Saqib Shah / Engadget:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Michael del Castillo / CoinDesk: