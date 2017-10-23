Open Links In New Tab
October 23, 2017, 9:15 PM
Alex Hern / The Guardian:
Facebook testing News Feed change in six countries, moving non-promoted posts from Pages to a secondary feed, decreasing engagement for some media  —  New system could destroy smaller publishers if implemented, after journalists report drop in organic reach - but users will still see their friends' posts
Bloomberg:
Cisco to buy telecommunications software company BroadSoft for ~$1.9B to expand further into software and cloud services  —  Cisco Systems Inc. agreed to buy BroadSoft Inc. for about $1.9 billion to expand further into software and cloud services.  —  Cisco will pay $55 a share in cash …
Ben Thompson / Stratechery:
FTC failed in allowing Facebook to acquire Instagram, WhatsApp; it should intervene on tbh, regardless of whether the purchase price is enough to mandate review  —  There was one line in TechCrunch's report about Facebook's purchase of social app tbh [sic] that made me raise my eyebrows (emphasis mine):
Tom Dotan / The Information:
Sources: Snap overestimated demand for Spectacles, has hundreds of thousands of unsold units in warehouses; Evan Spiegel previously said sales beat expectations  —  Snap badly overestimated demand for its Spectacles and now has hundreds of thousands of unsold units sitting in warehouses …
Michael Balsamo / Associated Press:
FBI Director Christopher Wray says in first 11 months of fiscal year, agents were unable to unlock over half the mobile devices it tried to access, over 6,900+  —  PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The FBI hasn't been able to retrieve data from more than half of the mobile devices it tried to access in less than a year …
Kim Zetter / The Intercept:
Kaspersky offers source code and business operations for review by independent third parties after Russian spying claims  —  Responding to U.S. government suggestions that its antivirus software has been used for surveillance of customers, Moscow-based Kaspersky Lab is launching what it's calling …
Jason Del Rey / Recode:
Amazon to shut down its five-year-old Amazon Wine business December 31, 2017, but will still offer wine via Amazon Fresh, Prime Now, and Whole Foods Markets  —  Amazon Wine will close up shop at the end of this year.  —  Amazon notified wine sellers on Monday that the company would shut …
Saqib Shah / Engadget:
Google rolls out “Pay With Google”, which lets Android users shop faster by using a debit or credit card setup previously on a Google service, like YouTube  —  As promised, Google is streamlining online purchases made through Android devices by rolling out Pay with Google.
Stan Higgins / CoinDesk:
E-sports betting startup Unikrn, backed by Mark Cuban, raises $31M in ICO; Unikoin Gold token to act as a medium of exchange for bettors to use on the platform  —  E-sports betting startup Unikrn has raised roughly $31 million in an initial coin offering.  —  The firm collected 112,720 ethers …
October 23, 2017

From Mediagazer

Jackie Strause / Hollywood Reporter:
On her show Megyn Kelly says she complained about O'Reilly's behavior in letter to Fox execs and criticized Fox's PR chief Irena Briganti

Brian Steinberg / Variety:
CNN unveils new slogan, “Facts First” and launches a new promotional campaign which addresses the rise of fake news

Brian Steinberg / Variety:
ESPN Cancels ‘Barstool Van Talk,’ Citing Concerns About Barstool Content

Roger Cheng / CNET:
T-Mobile reports Q3 profit of $550M, adds 595K postpaid phone subs, meets expectations with $10B in revenue; earnings call skipped amid Sprint merger rumors

Dieter Bohn / The Verge:
Google ‘actively investigating’ reports of Pixel 2 XL screen burn-in
Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
Essential Phone price drops $200 to $499, a few months after its debut; current US customers get online credit toward other Essential purchases
