October 23, 2017, 3:55 PM
Bloomberg:
Cisco to buy telecommunications software company BroadSoft for ~$1.9B to expand further into software and cloud services  —  Cisco Systems Inc. agreed to buy BroadSoft Inc. for about $1.9 billion to expand further into software and cloud services.  —  Cisco will pay $55 a share in cash …
Alex Hern / The Guardian:
Facebook testing News Feed change in six countries, moving non-promoted posts from Pages to a secondary feed, decreasing engagement for some media  —  New system could destroy smaller publishers if implemented, after journalists report drop in organic reach - but users will still see their friends' posts
Dieter Bohn / The Verge:
Google ‘actively investigating’ reports of Pixel 2 XL screen burn-in  —  Bad to worse  —  Over the weekend, people with review units of the Pixel 2 XL began noticing a problem.  No, not the already-known issues of muddy color and grainy textures when viewed in low-light, but one that's potentially more worrisome: screen burn-in.
Tom Dotan / The Information:
Sources: Snap badly overestimated demand for Spectacles, has hundreds of thousands of unsold units in warehouses, either fully assembled or in parts  —  Snap badly overestimated demand for its Spectacles and now has hundreds of thousands of unsold units sitting in warehouses …
Saqib Shah / Engadget:
Google rolls out “Pay With Google”, which lets Android users shop faster by using a debit or credit card setup previously on a Google service, like YouTube  —  As promised, Google is streamlining online purchases made through Android devices by rolling out Pay with Google.
Kim Zetter / The Intercept:
Kaspersky offers source code and business operations for review by independent third parties after Russian spying claims  —  Responding to U.S. government suggestions that its antivirus software has been used for surveillance of customers, Moscow-based Kaspersky Lab is launching what it's calling …
Roger Cheng / CNET:
T-Mobile reports Q3 profit of $550M, adds 595K postpaid phone subs, meets expectations with $10B in revenue; earnings call skipped amid Sprint merger rumors  —  The “Un-carrier” boasted another strong quarter, but everyone's just wondering when its deal with Sprint will go down.
Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
Essential Phone price drops $200 to $499, a few months after its debut; current US customers get online credit toward other Essential purchases  —  Essential has an offer that's honestly very hard to refuse: The price of the Essential Phone (PH-1, going by technical model number), is now $200 cheaper, so $499 off-contract and unlocked.

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 3:55 PM ET, October 23, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Jackie Strause / Hollywood Reporter:
On her show Megyn Kelly says she complained about O'Reilly's behavior in letter to Fox execs and criticized Fox's PR chief Irena Briganti

Brian Steinberg / Variety:
CNN unveils new slogan, “Facts First” and launches a new promotional campaign which addresses the rise of fake news

Kevin Draper / New York Times:
Alex Mather, co-founder of The Athletic, says the sports site will make business extremely difficult for local newspapers, “bleed them dry” of their best talent

