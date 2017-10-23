|Bloomberg:
|Dieter Bohn / The Verge:
|Tom Dotan / The Information:
|Saqib Shah / Engadget:
|Alex Hern / The Guardian:
|Ben Thompson / Stratechery:
|Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
|Kim Zetter / The Intercept:
|Roger Cheng / CNET:
|Michael Balsamo / Associated Press:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Michael del Castillo / CoinDesk:
|Monica Nickelsburg / GeekWire:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 3:05 PM ET, October 23, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Jon Evans / TechCrunch:
|Financial Times:
|Jon Fingas / Engadget:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch: