October 22, 2017, 11:40 PM
Dieter Bohn / The Verge:
Google ‘actively investigating’ reports of Pixel 2 XL screen burn-in  —  Bad to worse  —  Over the weekend, people with review units of the Pixel 2 XL began noticing a problem.  No, not the already-known issues of muddy color and grainy textures when viewed in low-light, but one that's potentially more worrisome: screen burn-in.
Sophie Daniel / Motherboard:
Physical penetration tester and infosec consultant on how she uses social engineering to gain access into high security facilities  —  Sophie is a physical penetration tester and information security consultant.  She specializes in social engineering security assessments including physical, voice (vishing) and text (phishing).
Tweets: @motherboard
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Vine's founders are back with HQ, a live trivia game show app  —  “It's a way to give people a chance to have fun, maybe win, maybe learn something new.”  That's how former Vine co-founder Rus Yusupov describes his new trivia game show app HQ, which feels like Who Wants to Be a Millionaire meets Facebook Live.
Ben Popper / The Verge:
Profile of David Hall, CEO and founder of Velodyne, who designed the rotating LIDAR system now used by 13 automakers and at least 22 big tech firms  —  No matter what it took, David Hall was going to kill that clown.  He maneuvered Drillzilla for another ramming run.
Jon Fingas / Engadget:
UK regulators order 450+ sites to remove casino games allegedly targeting the under-18 crowd, following an investigation by The Times  —  Have you ever seen a gambling machine or website that was all too conspicuously aimed at children?  British regulators certainly have.
Alex Konrad / Forbes:
Automile raises $34M Series B led by Insight Venture Partners for its vehicle fleet tracking and management service  —  Jens Nylander's career has followed an unusual progression from MP3 players to plumbing trucks.  —  As a college student in his native Sweden, Nylander had launched …
About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 11:40 PM ET, October 22, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

New York Times:
Sources: in January, O'Reilly agreed to pay $32M to settle sexual harassment claims from former Fox analyst Lis Wiehl; in February his contract was extended

William D. Cohan / New Yorker:
The bankruptcy of the Alaska Dispatch News is a cautionary tale for those who think billionaires can save journalism from its lack of a viable business model

Silvia Killingsworth / The Awl:
Vox Media Editorial Director Lockhart Steele, founder of Curbed, has been fired; CEO staff memo said Steele admitted conduct “inconsistent with our core values”

Earlier Picks

Sarah Buhr / TechCrunch:
Robert Scoble has allegedly continued to sexually harass women after going sober
