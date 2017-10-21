Open Links In New Tab
October 21, 2017, 7:40 PM
Richard Lawler / Engadget:
AT&T says it has restored service to 60% of Puerto Rico's population, launches limited LTE connectivity in remote areas in partnership with Project Loon  —  About a month after Hurricane Maria's devastating landfall on Puerto Rico, and a couple of weeks after the FCC gave clearance …
Sarah Buhr / TechCrunch:
Robert Scoble has allegedly continued to sexually harass women after going sober  —  Venture capitalists Dave McClure, Justin Caldbeck and Chris Sacca, SoFi CEO Mike Cagney and a top Uber engineer have all been accused of sexual impropriety in the last six months as a growing number of women …
Dean Takahashi / VentureBeat:
Zain Jaffer, CEO of video ad startup Vungle, put on indefinite leave after charges for attempted murder, lewd act on a child, and more; Vungle has raised $25.5M  —  Zain Jaffer, who founded mobile ad firm Vungle and was its CEO until this week, was arrested on Tuesday for attempted murder …
Lauren Kirchner / ProPublica:
Federal judge unseals source code for disputed DNA analysis software developed by New York City's crime lab after motion by ProPublica  —  A federal judge this week unsealed the source code for a software program developed by New York City's crime lab, exposing to public scrutiny a disputed technique for analyzing complex DNA evidence.
Mitchel Broussard / MacRumors:
Billboard's Hot 100 and Billboard 200 charts to give more weight to subscription-based streaming services and paid tiers of hybrid services starting in 2018  —  Billboard has announced that its Hot 100 and Billboard 200 charts — which measure singles and albums, respectively …
Charlie Warzel / BuzzFeed:
Sources: some employees feel Facebook is being used as a scapegoat for 2016 election outcome using flawed hindsight about factors mostly beyond FB's control  —  In the summer of 2015, a Facebook engineer was combing through the company's internal data when he noticed something unusual.
Jordan Novet / CNBC:
Spoke, a help desk automation AI chatbot for businesses, says it has raised a total of $28M from Accel, Greylock, and others since being founded last year  —  - A people-operations staffer at a start-up that has adopted Spoke spends much less time answering her colleagues' questions.
Peter Loftus / Wall Street Journal:
Some doctors are wary of applying security update to St. Jude pacemakers, which are now owned by Abbott Labs, due to malfunction risk, thus hampering adoption  —  Some doctors are wary of software patch that prevents unauthorized access to Internet-connected devices, worried about risk of malfunction

