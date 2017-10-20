Open Links In New Tab
October 20, 2017, 9:30 AM
Duncan Riley / SiliconANGLE:
Intel and Amazon partner to release a new development kit enabling Alexa voice-control capabilities in third-party smart home devices  —  Intel Corp. and Amazon.com Inc. said Thursday they're teaming up to deliver a new development kit that allows developers to embed Amazon's Alexa voice-control capabilities …
Twitter:
Twitter unveils user safety roadmap through Jan. 2018: expand definitions of non-consensual nudity, update policy around hate, add info for suspended accounts  —  As we said last week, we're updating our approach to make Twitter a safer place.  This won't be a quick or easy fix, but we're committed to getting it right.
Dan Primack / Axios:
Online personal shopping startup Stitch Fix files for IPO, says it lost just under $1M on $977M in revenue for the year ending July 29, will trade on Nasdaq  —  Stitch Fix, a personal shopping subscription service founded by Katrina Lake, has filed for an initial public offering.
Bloomberg:
Sources say launch of Verizon's new live online TV service, which is separate from Go90, is delayed until Spring 2018 at the earliest  —  Programming deals still in negotiation, strategy seen adrift  —  Online streaming TV is ‘absolutely critical,’ CEO said
Reuters:
Founders of company that owns Tezos code seek to oust head of the Swiss foundation set up to manage its $232M ICO, putting project at risk  —  Anna Irrera, Steve Stecklow, Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi  —  ZUG, Switzerland/NEW YORK (Reuters) - Just three months ago, a tech project called Tezos …
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Google Play rolls out “Try It Now” button for Android Instant Apps, updates Editor's Choice section and Play Console  —  Google today is announcing a number of changes to its Google Play app store, the most notable being a new way to try apps immediately without having to first install them on your mobile device.
Peter Kafka / Recode:
Sources: Facebook's news subscription tool is delayed on iOS over Apple's 30% App Store cut; the tool will roll out on Android phones over coming weeks  —  The problem: Apple's 30 percent tax.  —  Facebook's effort to help media companies sell subscriptions has hit a snag: Apple.

From Mediagazer

Silvia Killingsworth / The Awl:
Vox Media Editorial Director Lockhart Steele, founder of Curbed, has been fired; CEO staff memo said Steele admitted conduct “inconsistent with our core values”

Kara Bloomgarden-Smoke / WWD:
Interview with Joe Hagan on his upcoming biography of Rolling Stone owner Jann Wenner: the book's origins, the process, Wenner's expectations, and more

Craig Silverman / BuzzFeed:
Researchers: 41 sites linked to 301networks, which is closing, used session hijacking and other techniques in scheme to defraud major advertisers of up to $20M

More News

Laura Hazard Owen / Nieman Lab:
Pew survey of 1,116 technologists and other experts: most say political and social divide feeds misinfo online; 51% say things won't improve over next decade
Wall Street Journal:
How Amazon uses an in-house team of specialists to gain incentives from local and state governments for building projects, including its second headquarters

Earlier Picks

Tony Romm / Recode:
Senate bill on political ads, called the Honest Ads Act, would regulate web firms with 50M+ annual visitors, require copies of ads and info on $500+/year buyers
Lyft Blog:
Lyft says it has raised $1B, led by Alphabet's CapitalG, at an $11B post-money valuation; CapitalG partner David Lawee joins Lyft board
