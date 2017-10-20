|Dean Takahashi / VentureBeat:
|Richard Lawler / Engadget:
|Charlie Warzel / BuzzFeed:
|Mitchel Broussard / MacRumors:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Jordan Novet / CNBC:
|Quinn Norton:
|Jeff Engel / Xconomy:
|Todd Bishop / GeekWire:
|Reuters:
|Dan Seifert / The Verge:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 10:20 PM ET, October 20, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Kia Kokalitcheva / Axios:
|Reveal:
|Bloomberg:
|Jon Russell / TechCrunch:
|Duncan Riley / SiliconANGLE:
|Bloomberg:
|Brandon Butler / Network World:
|Casey Newton / The Verge:
|Twitter:
|Anita Balakrishnan / CNBC: