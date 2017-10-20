Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
October 20, 2017, 10:20 PM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Dean Takahashi / VentureBeat:
Zain Jaffer, CEO of video ad startup Vungle, put on indefinite leave after charges for attempted murder, lewd act on a child, and more; Vungle has raised $25.5M  —  Zain Jaffer, who founded mobile ad firm Vungle and was its CEO until this week, was arrested on Tuesday for attempted murder …
Richard Lawler / Engadget:
Project Loon providing limited LTE connectivity in Puerto Rico with AT&T just a couple weeks after getting FCC approval and about a month after Hurricane Maria  —  About a month after Hurricane Maria's devastating landfall on Puerto Rico, and a couple of weeks after the FCC gave clearance …
Charlie Warzel / BuzzFeed:
Sources: some employees feel Facebook is being used as a scapegoat for 2016 election outcome using flawed hindsight about factors mostly beyond FB's control  —  In the summer of 2015, a Facebook engineer was combing through the company's internal data when he noticed something unusual.
Mitchel Broussard / MacRumors:
Billboard's Hot 100 and Billboard 200 charts to give more weight to subscription-based streaming services and paid tiers of hybrid services starting in 2018  —  Billboard has announced that its Hot 100 and Billboard 200 charts — which measure singles and albums, respectively …
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Facebook Messenger now lets users send money to friends via PayPal, adds PayPal's first bot for customer service  —  PayPal users in the U.S. will now be able to send and receive person-to-person payments over Facebook Messenger, the company announced this morning.
Jordan Novet / CNBC:
Spoke, a help desk automation AI chatbot for businesses, says it has raised a total of $28M from Accel, Greylock, and others since being founded last year  —  - A people-operations staffer at a start-up that has adopted Spoke spends much less time answering her colleagues' questions.
Quinn Norton:
Journalist Quinn Norton says author and tech evangelist Robert Scoble sexually assaulted her at an O'Reilly unconference in the early 2010s  —  Foo Camp, the original unconference thrown by O'Reilly every year, is one of my favorite events in the technology world.
Todd Bishop / GeekWire:
Atlas Informatics, a search engine for your digital footprint, says it is shutting down; Atlas raised $20M+ last November  —  Seattle startup Atlas Informatics, led by Napster co-founder Jordan Ritter, plans to shut down and stop offering its search technology as of Oct. 25 …
More: TechCrunch
Dan Seifert / The Verge:
Review of Harman Kardon Invoke, a $199 smart speaker with Microsoft's Cortana assistant: great sound, sharp design, but it's twice as costly as Amazon's Echo  —  A smart speaker for Microsoft's world  —  For a company that makes a voice-controlled assistant, it has become table stakes …

Sponsor Posts

Microsoft:
Financial services industry banks on the Microsoft Cloud  —  Examples of scenarios and solutions companies are implementing to drive their digital transformation.
eero:
eero data report  —  Read about trends in connected device adoption, usage patterns and behaviors from 10 major metropolitan areas.
Intercom:
From signed up to satisfied  —  Getting new users is easy; keeping them is hard.  Join Intercom co-founder Des Traynor as he explains how to bridge the gap between a company's initial traction and sustained success.
Zoho:
Introducing Zoho ShowTime's Open Mic: Let your learners have their say!  —  Traditional classroom training has always enjoyed one significant advantage over virtual training - the personal touch.
Worldpay:
Join us at the Web Executive Forum on Nov 8th  —  We're moderating an awesome panel on the future of web payments.  See the full event agenda and register here.
Sponsor Techmeme
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 10:20 PM ET, October 20, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Silvia Killingsworth / The Awl:
Vox Media Editorial Director Lockhart Steele, founder of Curbed, has been fired; CEO staff memo said Steele admitted conduct “inconsistent with our core values”

Business Insider:
Sources: anonymous list of harassment allegations that circulated through news organizations leads to internal tip line and investigation of claims at BuzzFeed

Issie Lapowsky / Wired:
Proposed Honest Ads Act covers disclosure of political ad spending but fails to address the power of viral unpaid organic posts from fake accounts on Facebook

More News

Reveal:
Only 22 big tech companies out of 211 surveyed revealed their government-mandated EEO-1 diversity data

Earlier Picks

Bloomberg:
Sources say launch of Verizon's new live online TV service, which is separate from Go90, is delayed until Spring 2018 at the earliest
Twitter:
Twitter unveils user safety roadmap through Jan. 2018: expand definitions of non-consensual nudity, update policy around hate, add info for suspended accounts
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor