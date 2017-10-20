|Dean Takahashi / VentureBeat:
|Charlie Warzel / BuzzFeed:
|Mitchel Broussard / MacRumors:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Jeff Engel / Xconomy:
|Todd Bishop / GeekWire:
|Dan Seifert / The Verge:
|Reveal:
|Kia Kokalitcheva / Axios:
|Bloomberg:
|Reuters:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 7:55 PM ET, October 20, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Jon Russell / TechCrunch:
|Duncan Riley / SiliconANGLE:
|Bloomberg:
|Quinn Norton:
|Brandon Butler / Network World:
|Reuters:
|Anita Balakrishnan / CNBC:
|Kia Kokalitcheva / Axios: