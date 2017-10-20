Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
October 20, 2017, 7:55 PM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Charlie Warzel / BuzzFeed:
Sources: some employees feel Facebook is being used as a scapegoat for 2016 election outcome using flawed hindsight about factors mostly beyond FB's control  —  In the summer of 2015, a Facebook engineer was combing through the company's internal data when he noticed something unusual.
Mitchel Broussard / MacRumors:
Billboard's Hot 100 and Billboard 200 charts to give more weight to subscription-based streaming services and paid tiers of hybrid services starting in 2018  —  Billboard has announced that its Hot 100 and Billboard 200 charts — which measure singles and albums, respectively …
Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
Flexible car ownership marketplace Fair.com raises up to $1B in venture and debt financing from BMW's iVentures, Penske Automotive Group, Sherpa Capital, others  —  Fair.com — an all-digital car marketplace that was co-founded by car industry vets Georg Bauer of BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Tesla …
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Facebook Messenger now lets users send money to friends via PayPal, adds PayPal's first bot for customer service  —  PayPal users in the U.S. will now be able to send and receive person-to-person payments over Facebook Messenger, the company announced this morning.
Todd Bishop / GeekWire:
Atlas Informatics, a search engine for your digital footprint, says it is shutting down; Atlas raised $20M+ last November  —  Seattle startup Atlas Informatics, led by Napster co-founder Jordan Ritter, plans to shut down and stop offering its search technology as of Oct. 25 …
More: TechCrunch
Dan Seifert / The Verge:
Review of Harman Kardon Invoke, a $199 smart speaker with Microsoft's Cortana assistant: great sound, sharp design, but it's twice as costly as Amazon's Echo  —  A smart speaker for Microsoft's world  —  For a company that makes a voice-controlled assistant, it has become table stakes …
Reveal:
Only 22 big tech companies out of 211 surveyed revealed their government-mandated EEO-1 diversity data  —  When the popular messaging platform Slack won a fastest-rising startup award last year, the company sent four black female engineers to accept it.  —  Onstage at the TechCrunch awards show …

Sponsor Posts

Microsoft:
Financial services industry banks on the Microsoft Cloud  —  Examples of scenarios and solutions companies are implementing to drive their digital transformation.
eero:
eero data report  —  Read about trends in connected device adoption, usage patterns and behaviors from 10 major metropolitan areas.
Intercom:
From signed up to satisfied  —  Getting new users is easy; keeping them is hard.  Join Intercom co-founder Des Traynor as he explains how to bridge the gap between a company's initial traction and sustained success.
Zoho:
Introducing Zoho ShowTime's Open Mic: Let your learners have their say!  —  Traditional classroom training has always enjoyed one significant advantage over virtual training - the personal touch.
Worldpay:
Join us at the Web Executive Forum on Nov 8th  —  We're moderating an awesome panel on the future of web payments.  See the full event agenda and register here.
Sponsor Techmeme
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 7:55 PM ET, October 20, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Silvia Killingsworth / The Awl:
Vox Media Editorial Director Lockhart Steele, founder of Curbed, has been fired; CEO staff memo said Steele admitted conduct “inconsistent with our core values”

Emily Tan / Campaign:
Google debuts machine learning-powered TV Content Explorer to catalog shows and beta forecasting and pacing models that predict ad inventory across devices

Issie Lapowsky / Wired:
Proposed Honest Ads Act covers disclosure of political ad spending but fails to address the power of viral unpaid organic posts from fake accounts on Facebook

More News

Bloomberg:
Sources say launch of Verizon's new live online TV service, which is separate from Go90, is delayed until Spring 2018 at the earliest
Quinn Norton:
Journalist Quinn Norton says author and tech evangelist Robert Scoble sexually assaulted her at an O'Reilly unconference in the early 2010s

Earlier Picks

Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor