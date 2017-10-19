Open Links In New Tab
Lyft Blog:
Lyft says it has raised $1B, led by Alphabet's CapitalG, at an $11B post-money valuation  —  Today we're happy to announce CapitalG — Alphabet's growth investment fund — is leading a $1 billion financing round in Lyft.  This brings Lyft's post-money valuation to $11 billion.
Dan Primack / Axios:
Online personal shopping startup Stitch Fix files for IPO, says it lost just under $1M on $977M in revenue for the year ending July 29, will trade on Nasdaq  —  Stitch Fix, a personal shopping subscription service founded by Katrina Lake, has filed for an initial public offering.
Peter Kafka / Recode:
Sources: Facebook's news subscription tool is delayed on iOS over Apple's 30% App Store cut; the tool will roll out on Android phones over coming weeks  —  The problem: Apple's 30 percent tax.  —  Facebook's effort to help media companies sell subscriptions has hit a snag: Apple.
Tony Romm / Recode:
Senate bill on political ads, called the Honest Ads Act, would regulate web firms with 50M+ annual visitors, require copies of ads and info on $500+/year buyers  —  An early look at the Honest Ads Act by Sens. Mark Warner, Amy Klobuchar and John McCain  —  A trio of top Senate lawmakers …
Wall Street Journal:
Apple Watch customers in China no longer able to sign up for cellular service; analysts say change is likely due to government concerns over tracking users  —  BEIJING— Apple Inc. AAPL -0.44% has another headache in China: this time with its latest watch.  —  For the first time …
Kia Kokalitcheva / Axios:
Tony Fadell, co-founder and ex-CEO of Nest, launches Future Shape, an investment and advisory firm for startups in agriculture, robotics, transportation, more  —  Tony Fadell, a co-creator of Apple's iPod and the co-founder and ex-CEO of Nest, has revealed his next project …
Katie Roof / TechCrunch:
MongoDB closes up 34% on its first day of trading on the Nasdaq, at a market cap of around $1.6B, after raising $192M in its IPO  —  New York-based MongoDB went public on the Nasdaq on Thursday, finishing the day at $32.07, up 34 percent above its IPO price of $24.
Wall Street Journal:
How Amazon uses an in-house team of specialists to gain incentives from local and state governments for building projects, including its second headquarters  —  Cities and states woo e-commerce giant to house its second headquarters; request for proposals closes Thursday

From Mediagazer

Kara Bloomgarden-Smoke / WWD:
Interview with Joe Hagan on his upcoming biography of Rolling Stone owner Jann Wenner: the book's origins, the process, Wenner's expectations, and more

Georg Szalai / Hollywood Reporter:
Verizon loses net 18K pay TV subscribers in third quarter, OTT service plans still tentative

Jason Horowitz / New York Times:
Italian government partners with digital companies, including Facebook, for a pilot program to train high school students to recognize fake news online

Earlier Picks

Megha Rajagopalan / BuzzFeed:
Interviews reveal how Chinese authorities surveil citizens of its Xinjiang region using AI, iris scanning, and more developed by private firms
John Koblin / New York Times:
Nielsen announces it is providing Netflix viewer data to clients, based on audio recognition in 44K homes in US; Netflix disputes accuracy
