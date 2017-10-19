Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
October 19, 2017, 1:25 PM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Elyse McAvoy / Lyft Blog:
Lyft says it has raised $1B, led by Alphabet's CapitalG, at an $11B post-money valuation  —  Today we're happy to announce CapitalG — Alphabet's growth investment fund — is leading a $1 billion financing round in Lyft.  This brings Lyft's post-money valuation to $11 billion.
Wall Street Journal:
Apple Watch customers in China no longer able to sign up for cellular connection service, analysts say likely due to government concerns over tracking users  —  BEIJING— Apple Inc. AAPL -0.44% has another headache in China: this time with its latest watch.
Kia Kokalitcheva / Axios:
Tony Fadell, co-founder and ex-CEO of Nest, launches Future Shape, an investment and advisory firm for startups in agriculture, robotics, transportation, more  —  Tony Fadell, a co-creator of Apple's iPod and the co-founder and ex-CEO of Nest, has revealed his next project …
Ashley Gold / Politico:
Senators Warner and Klobuchar to introduce bill, cosponsored by McCain, to increase online political ad transparency, bring rules to parity with TV and radio
Nathan Ingraham / Engadget:
Sonos One review: the Alexa-enabled speaker has better sound than Google Home or original Echo, works with most music services, but setup process is complicated  —  When Sonos released the Play:5 speaker in late 2015, the Amazon Echo was still an unproven tech curiosity.
John Koblin / New York Times:
Nielsen announces it is providing Netflix viewer data to clients, based on audio recognition in 44K homes in US; Netflix disputes accuracy  —  In the five years since Netflix started streaming original series like the Emmy-winning “House of Cards” and “Master of None,” the shows …
Anita Balakrishnan / CNBC:
Verizon's Q3 earnings match estimates, with revenue of $31.72B and net addition of 603K postpaid customers  —  - Adjusted EPS: 98 cents a share, excluding items vs. 98 cents per share expected by a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate  — Net adds: 603,000 (486,000 smartphones) …

Sponsor Posts

Microsoft:
Financial services industry banks on the Microsoft Cloud  —  Examples of scenarios and solutions companies are implementing to drive their digital transformation.
eero:
eero data report  —  Read about trends in connected device adoption, usage patterns and behaviors from 10 major metropolitan areas.
Intercom:
From signed up to satisfied  —  Getting new users is easy; keeping them is hard.  Join Intercom co-founder Des Traynor as he explains how to bridge the gap between a company's initial traction and sustained success.
Zoho:
Zoho Assist teams up with Spiceworks to provide a free remote support tool for IT Pros!  —  Zoho Assist, a remote support and remote access offering from Zoho, has joined hands with Spiceworks, the world's largest community of IT pros.
Worldpay:
Join us on Nov 8th in Burlingame, CA  —  We're leading a panel on the future of web payments with guests Alipay, Samsung Pay and Amex.  Register here.
Sponsor Techmeme
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 1:25 PM ET, October 19, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

The Daily Beast:
Trump campaign manager, digital director, and son retweeted Russian-linked @TEN_GOP Twitter account near election; Michael Flynn Jr. retweeted account 34 times

Brian Steinberg / Variety:
Vogue, Vice to launch editorial collaboration Project Vs in early 2018; partnership continues trend of unlikely media alliances made to extend advertising reach

Lauren Raab / Los Angeles Times:
Voice Media says LA Weekly is being sold to Semanal Media, a new company formed for the deal with unknown owners

More News

Megha Rajagopalan / BuzzFeed:
Interviews reveal how Chinese authorities surveil citizens of its Xinjiang region using AI, iris scanning, and more developed by private firms

Earlier Picks

Catalin Cimpanu / BleepingComputer.com:
Mozilla, Microsoft, Google, Samsung, and W3C agree to unify cross-browser web documentation under Mozilla's MDN portal, rebranded as MDN Web Docs
James Vincent / The Verge:
DeepMind's new Go-playing AI wins 90% of time against version of AlphaGo that beat world champ, trained solely by reinforcement learning without human input
Alex Webb / Bloomberg:
Apple partners with General Electric to develop industrial mobile apps for managing machinery, factories, and power plants
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor