|Elyse McAvoy / Lyft Blog:
|Wall Street Journal:
|Peter Kafka / Recode:
|Tony Romm / Recode:
|Dustin Volz / Reuters:
|Ashley Gold / Politico:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Nick Statt / The Verge:
|Kia Kokalitcheva / Axios:
|Leigh Cuen / International Business Times:
|Nathan Ingraham / Engadget:
|Wall Street Journal:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|John Koblin / New York Times:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 2:35 PM ET, October 19, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Laura Hazard Owen / Nieman Lab:
|Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:
|Bloomberg:
|Megha Rajagopalan / BuzzFeed:
|Pan Yue / China Money Network:
|TechCrunch:
|Anita Balakrishnan / CNBC:
|Tony Romm / Recode:
|Matthew Lynley / TechCrunch:
|Jon Fingas / Engadget:
|Joseph Cox / The Daily Beast:
|Catalin Cimpanu / BleepingComputer.com:
|James Vincent / The Verge:
|Karissa Bell / Mashable:
|Alex Webb / Bloomberg: