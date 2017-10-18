|Erin Griffith / Wired:
|Pranav Dixit / BuzzFeed:
|Kia Kokalitcheva / Axios:
|Casey Newton / The Verge:
|Peter Rudegeair / Wall Street Journal:
|Chavie Lieber / Racked:
|Adam Ludwin / Chain:
|Joseph Menn / Reuters:
|Kunal Dua / NDTV Gadgets 360:
|Kurt Wagner / Recode:
|Vlad Savov / The Verge:
|Dieter Bohn / The Verge:
|Devindra Hardawar / Engadget:
|Brian Stelter / CNNMoney:
|Reuters:
|Wall Street Journal:
|Rachel Kaser / The Next Web:
|Julian Chokkattu / Digital Trends:
|Corinne Reichert / ZDNet:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 7:25 AM ET, October 18, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Reuters:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Ari Levy / CNBC:
|Larry Dignan / ZDNet:
|Greg Bensinger / Wall Street Journal:
|Alex Kantrowitz / BuzzFeed:
|Alex Kantrowitz / BuzzFeed:
|Ted Greenwald / Wall Street Journal:
|Todd Spangler / Variety:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Ron Miller / TechCrunch:
|Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:
|Andy Greenberg / Wired:
|Taylor Soper / GeekWire:
|Valentina Palladino / Ars Technica:
|Anna Irrera / Reuters: