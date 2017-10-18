|James Vincent / The Verge:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Jon Fingas / Engadget:
|John Koblin / New York Times:
|Kevin Collier / BuzzFeed:
|Bloomberg:
|Catalin Cimpanu / BleepingComputer.com:
|Karissa Bell / Mashable:
|Matthew Lynley / TechCrunch:
|Joe Shields / AnandTech:
|Nick Statt / The Verge:
|Alex Webb / Bloomberg:
|Joseph Cox / The Daily Beast:
|New York Times:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 10:45 PM ET, October 18, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Matthew Lynley / TechCrunch:
|Ashley Gold / Politico:
|Tom Warren / The Verge:
|Bloomberg:
|Zac Hall / 9to5Mac:
|Kia Kokalitcheva / Axios:
|Juli Clover / MacRumors:
|Matt Burns / TechCrunch:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Casey Newton / The Verge:
|Adam Ludwin / Chain:
|Pranav Dixit / BuzzFeed:
|Corinne Reichert / ZDNet:
|Kunal Dua / NDTV Gadgets 360:
|Brian Stelter / CNNMoney:
|Devindra Hardawar / Engadget: