Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
October 18, 2017, 8:55 PM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

James Vincent / The Verge:
DeepMind's new Go-playing AI wins 90% of time against version of AlphaGo that beat world champ, trained solely by reinforcement learning without human input  —  The company's latest AlphaGo AI learned superhuman skills by playing itself over and over  —  Google's AI subsidiary DeepMind …
Bloomberg:
Sources: Facebook and Google helped Secure America Now, a conservative nonprofit advocacy group, target ads for an anti-refugee campaign in swing states  —  The big tech companies worked closely with Secure America Now to target an audience the group felt could be swayed by the message.
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Facebook officially starts rolling out its discovery-focused “Explore Feed” on desktop and mobile  —  Facebook's tests of an alternative News Feed dubbed the “Explore” feed have progressed to a full rollout, the company now confirms.  Previously available on mobile devices …
Kevin Collier / BuzzFeed:
Twitter took 11 months after being notified by GOP to shut down a fake Twitter account with 136K+ followers run by a Russian troll farm, posing as Tennessee GOP  —  The account was one of hundreds created by Russia's Internet Research Agency and drew 136,000 followers by tweeting divisive messages …
Karissa Bell / Mashable:
Samsung announces Bixby 2.0 update with better voice recognition and more, will bring it to IoT devices, and plans to open it to third-parties in “near future”  —  It was only a matter of time: Samsung's Bixby assistant isn't confined to just phones anymore.
Catalin Cimpanu / BleepingComputer.com:
Mozilla, Microsoft, Google, Samsung, and W3C agree to unify cross-browser web documentation under Mozilla's MDN portal, rebranded as MDN Web Docs  —  Mozilla, Microsoft, Google, Samsung, and the W3C have agreed today to unify all their documentation sites under one single roof, on Mozilla's MDN portal.
Matthew Lynley / TechCrunch:
Blue Apron to lay off 6%, or more than 250 employees after going public earlier this year  —  As Blue Apron approaches its next earnings report in a couple of weeks, the company said Wednesday that it is laying off 6 percent of its staff as part of “a company-wide realignment of personnel to support its strategic priorities.”
More: Recode, Investis, CNBC, and Axios
Matthew Lynley / TechCrunch:
MongoDB prices IPO above range at $24, may raise up to $220.8M at a valuation of about $1.2B  —  MongoDB has finished up what is essentially the final step in going public, pricing its IPO at $24and raising $192 million in the process.  —  The company will debut on the public markets tomorrow …
More: MongoDB and CNBC
Alex Webb / Bloomberg:
Apple partners with General Electric to develop industrial mobile apps for managing machinery, factories, and power plants  —  Businesses want same experiences as consumers, executive says  —  Apple makes GE's Predix its preferred industrial platform  —  General Electric Co. is teaming …
Joe Shields / AnandTech:
HP unveils $1,749+ ZBook x2 2-in-1 workstation with 14-inch 4K display, 7th and 8th generation i7, up to 32GB RAM, optimized for Adobe apps, shipping in Dec.  —  Today at the Adobe MAX conference in Las Vegas, HP will showcase their new HP ZBook x2.  The ZBook x2 will be HP's …
Juli Clover / MacRumors:
Adobe turns Lightroom CC into a new cloud photography service, providing 1TB of storage with support for RAW images, and introduces new pricing plans  —  Adobe's annual Adobe MAX conference kicks off today, and the company is introducing a whole slew of updates to its Creative Cloud platform.

Sponsor Posts

Microsoft:
Financial services industry banks on the Microsoft Cloud  —  Examples of scenarios and solutions companies are implementing to drive their digital transformation.
eero:
eero data report  —  Read about trends in connected device adoption, usage patterns and behaviors from 10 major metropolitan areas.
Intercom:
From signed up to satisfied  —  Getting new users is easy; keeping them is hard.  Join Intercom co-founder Des Traynor as he explains how to bridge the gap between a company's initial traction and sustained success.
Zoho:
Zoho Assist teams up with Spiceworks to provide a free remote support tool for IT Pros!  —  Zoho Assist, a remote support and remote access offering from Zoho, has joined hands with Spiceworks, the world's largest community of IT pros.
Worldpay:
Join us on Nov 8th in Burlingame, CA  —  We're leading a panel on the future of web payments with guests Alipay, Samsung Pay and Amex.  Register here.
Sponsor Techmeme
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 8:55 PM ET, October 18, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

The Daily Beast:
Trump campaign manager, digital director, and son retweeted Russian-linked @TEN_GOP Twitter account near election; Michael Flynn Jr. retweeted account 34 times

Alec Saslow / MapLight:
MapLight recommends more digital political ad rules: requiring platforms to report ad buys, marking ads clearly, and more disclosure from political groups

McClatchy:
McClatchy reports Q3 adjusted net loss of $5.9M on revenue of $212.6M, down 9.4% YoY; total ad revenue was $115.3M, down 13.4% YoY

More News

Zac Hall / 9to5Mac:
Fantastical launches an intelligent new contacts app for the Mac called Cardhop, available today for $14.99 for a limited time, later at $19.99
Casey Newton / The Verge:
“Nude” app uses machine learning locally on device to find nude pics of users before moving them to PIN-protected vault, available for iOS, Android app to come

Earlier Picks

Pranav Dixit / BuzzFeed:
A look at Twitter's harassment problem in India, where local language abuse is common and offensive hashtags can appear in the top five trends for hours
Brian Stelter / CNNMoney:
Amazon Studios chief Roy Price resigns, company spokesman says, after suspension following sexual harassment claim
Devindra Hardawar / Engadget:
Major features in Windows 10's latest update: OneDrive Files on Demand, MyPeople app to keep in touch with friends via taskbar, mixed reality headset support
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor