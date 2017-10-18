Open Links In New Tab
October 18, 2017, 5:40 PM
Bloomberg:
Sources: Facebook and Google helped Secure America Now, a conservative nonprofit advocacy group, target ads for an anti-refugee campaign in swing states  —  The big tech companies worked closely with Secure America Now to target an audience the group felt could be swayed by the message.
James Vincent / The Verge:
DeepMind's new Go-playing AI wins 90% of time against version of AlphaGo that beat world champ, trained solely by reinforcement learning without human games  —  The company's latest AlphaGo AI learned superhuman skills by playing itself over and over  —  Google's AI subsidiary DeepMind …
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Facebook officially starts rolling out its discovery-focused “Explore Feed” on desktop and mobile  —  Facebook's tests of an alternative News Feed dubbed the “Explore” feed have progressed to a full rollout, the company now confirms.  Previously available on mobile devices …
Kevin Collier / BuzzFeed:
Twitter took 11 months after being notified by GOP to shut down a fake Twitter account with 136K+ followers run by a Russian troll farm, posing as Tennessee GOP  —  The account was one of hundreds created by Russia's Internet Research Agency and drew 136,000 followers by tweeting divisive messages …
Karissa Bell / Mashable:
Samsung announces Bixby 2.0 update with better voice recognition and more, will bring it to IoT devices, and plans to open it to third-parties in “near future”  —  It was only a matter of time: Samsung's Bixby assistant isn't confined to just phones anymore.
Catalin Cimpanu / BleepingComputer.com:
Mozilla, Microsoft, Google, Samsung, and W3C agree to unify cross-browser web documentation under Mozilla's MDN portal, rebranded as MDN Web Docs  —  Mozilla, Microsoft, Google, Samsung, and the W3C have agreed today to unify all their documentation sites under one single roof, on Mozilla's MDN portal.
Nick Statt / The Verge:
Samsung and Google partner to bring ARCore platform to Samsung devices beyond the Galaxy S8  —  Google and Samsung team up as augmented reality partners to take on Apple  —  Today, Samsung and Google announced a partnership to bring Google's new ARCore framework to Samsung's line of Galaxy smartphones …
Alex Webb / Bloomberg:
Apple partners with General Electric to develop industrial mobile apps for managing machinery, factories, and power plants  —  Businesses want same experiences as consumers, executive says  —  Apple makes GE's Predix its preferred industrial platform  —  General Electric Co. is teaming …
Casey Newton / The Verge:
“Nude” app uses machine learning locally on device to find nude pics of users before moving them to PIN-protected vault, available for iOS, Android app to come  —  Making the camera roll safe for sharing  —  Nudes are an inconvenient truth of the mobile era.
Juli Clover / MacRumors:
Adobe turns Lightroom CC into a new cloud photography service, providing 1TB of storage with support for RAW images, and introduces new pricing plans  —  Adobe's annual Adobe MAX conference kicks off today, and the company is introducing a whole slew of updates to its Creative Cloud platform.
Matthew Lynley / TechCrunch:
eBay narrowly beats Q3 estimates with $2.4B revenue, up 9% YoY, as GMV rises 8% YoY to $21.7B; StubHub revenue reaches $275M, up 5% YoY  —  eBay is not having a great afternoon after posting a pretty ho-hum third quarter that fit roughly in line with analyst estimates, but perhaps not seeing …
Tom Warren / The Verge:
Samsung says $499 Odyssey, the premier Windows Mixed Reality headset, won't be sold in Europe  —  Samsung unveiled what looks like the best Windows Mixed Reality headset earlier this month.  Samsung's Odyssey headset differs from its rivals thanks to dual-OLED displays …
Erin Griffith / Wired:
Internal email details Twitter's plans to update rules on abuse, including expanding reporting options, hiding hate symbols behind warnings, more  —  WHEN TWITTER COULD take credit for revolutionary political movements like the Arab Spring, it was easy for the company's executives to joke about their liberal stance on free speech.

From Mediagazer

Jeffrey A. Trachtenberg / Wall Street Journal:
Hearst agrees to acquire Rodale Inc., publisher of Men's Health and Runner's World; source says price was less than $225M

Callum Borchers / Washington Post:
AG Jeff Sessions says he won't “make a blanket commitment” not to jail journalists, says DoJ tries to find alternatives to “directly confronting a media person”

Alec Saslow / MapLight:
MapLight recommends more digital political ad rules: requiring platforms to report ad buys, marking ads clearly, and more disclosure from political groups

Zac Hall / 9to5Mac:
Fantastical launches an intelligent new contacts app for the Mac called Cardhop, available today for $14.99 for a limited time, later at $19.99

Kunal Dua / NDTV Gadgets 360:
WhatsApp to roll out real-time location sharing to Android and iOS users in coming weeks
Peter Rudegeair / Wall Street Journal:
JPMorgan Chase to acquire online payment startup WePay; source says deal is for more than WePay's 2015 valuation of ~$220M
Brian Stelter / CNNMoney:
Amazon Studios chief Roy Price resigns, company spokesman says, after suspension following sexual harassment claim
Devindra Hardawar / Engadget:
Major features in Windows 10's latest update: OneDrive Files on Demand, MyPeople app to keep in touch with friends via taskbar, mixed reality headset support
