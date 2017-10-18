|Bloomberg:
|James Vincent / The Verge:
|Karissa Bell / Mashable:
|Kevin Collier / BuzzFeed:
|Casey Newton / The Verge:
|Nick Statt / The Verge:
|Joe Shields / AnandTech:
|Juli Clover / MacRumors:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Kia Kokalitcheva / Axios:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Alex Webb / Bloomberg:
|New York Times:
|Erin Griffith / Wired:
|Pranav Dixit / BuzzFeed:
|Matt Burns / TechCrunch:
|Bloomberg:
|Adam Ludwin / Chain:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 4:20 PM ET, October 18, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Ashley Gold / Politico:
|Tom Warren / The Verge:
|Zac Hall / 9to5Mac:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Reuters:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Chavie Lieber / Racked:
|Ari Levy / CNBC:
|Corinne Reichert / ZDNet:
|Kunal Dua / NDTV Gadgets 360:
|Rachel Kaser / The Next Web:
|Peter Rudegeair / Wall Street Journal:
|Brian Stelter / CNNMoney:
|Devindra Hardawar / Engadget:
|Joseph Menn / Reuters:
|Vlad Savov / The Verge: