October 18, 2017, 1:20 PM
Bloomberg:
Sources: Facebook and Google helped Secure America Now, a conservative nonprofit advocacy group, target ads for an anti-refugee campaign in swing states  —  The big tech companies worked closely with Secure America Now to target an audience the group felt could be swayed by the message.
Erin Griffith / Wired:
Internal email details Twitter's plans to update rules on abuse, including expanding reporting options, hiding hate symbols behind warnings, more  —  WHEN TWITTER COULD take credit for revolutionary political movements like the Arab Spring, it was easy for the company's executives to joke about their liberal stance on free speech.
Casey Newton / The Verge:
“Nude” app uses machine learning locally on device to find nude pics of users before moving them to PIN-protected vault, available for iOS, Android app to come  —  Making the camera roll safe for sharing  —  Nudes are an inconvenient truth of the mobile era.
Alex Webb / Bloomberg:
Apple partners with General Electric to develop industrial mobile apps for managing machinery, factories, and power plants  —  Businesses want same experiences as consumers, executive says  —  Apple makes GE's Predix its preferred industrial platform  —  General Electric Co. is teaming …
Peter Rudegeair / Wall Street Journal:
JPMorgan Chase to acquire online payment startup WePay; source says deal is for more than WePay's 2015 valuation of ~$220M  —  WePay, which serves e-commerce and crowdfunding customers, was valued at roughly $220 million in a 2015 fundraising  —  J.P. Morgan Chase JPM -.22% & Co …
Kunal Dua / NDTV Gadgets 360:
WhatsApp to roll out real-time location sharing to Android and iOS users in coming weeks  —  WhatsApp, the Facebook-owned messaging service, is giving its over 1 billion users another reason to keep coming back to the app multiple times a day: live location sharing.
Bloomberg:
Amazon expands beyond just selling books in Brazil as it opens an electronics and appliances marketplace  —  Online retailer introduces electronics, appliances marketplace  —  E-commerce giant has sold books in Brazil for five years  —  Amazon.com Inc. is ready to commit to Brazil.  Kind of, sort of.
From Mediagazer

Steven Shepard / Politico:
Morning Consult/Politico poll: 46% of voters think the media makes up stories about Donald Trump, with the number rising to 76% among Republican voters

Cynthia Littleton / Variety:
Bob Weinstein, Harvey's brother, accused of sexual harassment and joking he could fire showrunner for a Spike TV series if she kept refusing dinner invitations

Rob Price / Business Insider:
The Guardian announces $55M venture capital arm, GMG Ventures, which will focus on media tech and invest in areas ranging from AI to payments

More News

Zac Hall / 9to5Mac:
Fantastical launches an intelligent new contacts app for the Mac called Cardhop, available today for $14.99 for a limited time, later at $19.99
Brian Stelter / CNNMoney:
Amazon Studios chief Roy Price resigns, company spokesman says, after suspension following sexual harassment claim

Earlier Picks

Kia Kokalitcheva / Axios:
Magic Leap closes $502M round of funding led by Singapore sovereign wealth fund Temasek; return backers include Alibaba, Google, Fidelity, JPMorgan venture arms
Wall Street Journal:
Cruise Automation CEO announces GM will deploy fleet of Chevrolet Bolts early next year in 5-square-mile section of lower Manhattan
Kurt Wagner / Recode:
Regina Dugan, head of Facebook's Building 8 hardware lab, announces she's leaving the firm within next “several months” after joining 18 months ago
Devindra Hardawar / Engadget:
Major features in Windows 10's latest update: OneDrive Files on Demand, MyPeople app to keep in touch with friends via taskbar, mixed reality headset support
Vlad Savov / The Verge:
Google unveils first SoC, called Pixel Visual Core, for accelerating HDR+ processing, available on Pixel 2 phones; its API will be open to developers soon
