|Bloomberg:
|Erin Griffith / Wired:
|Pranav Dixit / BuzzFeed:
|Zac Hall / 9to5Mac:
|Juli Clover / MacRumors:
|Peter Rudegeair / Wall Street Journal:
|Corinne Reichert / ZDNet:
|Alex Webb / Bloomberg:
|Casey Newton / The Verge:
|Adam Ludwin / Chain:
|Kunal Dua / NDTV Gadgets 360:
|Chavie Lieber / Racked:
|Matt Burns / TechCrunch:
|Kia Kokalitcheva / Axios:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|New York Times:
|Bloomberg:
|Kia Kokalitcheva / Axios:
|Rachel Kaser / The Next Web:
|Brian Stelter / CNNMoney:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 11:35 AM ET, October 18, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Reuters:
|Ari Levy / CNBC:
|Larry Dignan / ZDNet:
|Greg Bensinger / Wall Street Journal:
|Alex Kantrowitz / BuzzFeed:
|Alex Kantrowitz / BuzzFeed:
|Ted Greenwald / Wall Street Journal:
|Wall Street Journal:
|Kurt Wagner / Recode:
|Todd Spangler / Variety:
|Reuters:
|Devindra Hardawar / Engadget:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Joseph Menn / Reuters:
|Julian Chokkattu / Digital Trends:
|Vlad Savov / The Verge: