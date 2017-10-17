|Vlad Savov / The Verge:
|Dieter Bohn / The Verge:
|Kurt Wagner / Recode:
|Joseph Menn / Reuters:
|Devindra Hardawar / Engadget:
|Andy Greenberg / Wired:
|Reuters:
|Julian Chokkattu / Digital Trends:
|Kia Kokalitcheva / Axios:
|Peter Bright / Ars Technica:
|Wall Street Journal:
|Erin Griffith / Wired:
|Ron Miller / TechCrunch:
|Ted Greenwald / Wall Street Journal:
|Todd Spangler / Variety:
|Anna Irrera / Reuters:
|Peter Rudegeair / Wall Street Journal:
|Alex Kantrowitz / BuzzFeed:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Corinne Reichert / ZDNet:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 9:00 PM ET, October 17, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Kunal Dua / NDTV Gadgets 360:
|Brian Stelter / CNNMoney:
|Larry Dignan / ZDNet:
|Greg Bensinger / Wall Street Journal:
|Alex Kantrowitz / BuzzFeed:
|Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:
|Tim Peterson / Marketing Land:
|Taylor Soper / GeekWire:
|Valentina Palladino / Ars Technica:
|Ron Miller / TechCrunch:
|Katie Notopoulos / BuzzFeed:
|James Ryan Burgess / The Team at X: