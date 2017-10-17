Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
October 17, 2017, 1:30 PM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Vlad Savov / The Verge:
Google unveils first SoC, called Pixel Visual Core, for accelerating HDR+ processing, available on Pixel 2 phones; its API will be open to developers soon  —  The Pixel Visual Core is a big deal  —  One thing that Google left unannounced during its Pixel 2 launch event on October 4th …
Dieter Bohn / The Verge:
Pixel 2 and 2 XL review: amazing camera and good speakers, represents the best Android experience, but design lacks flair and it has no headphone jack  —  Sharp shooter  —  Without fail, every person who has picked up the Pixel 2 XL has said virtually the same thing: “It feels like it's made out of plastic.”
Peter Bright / Ars Technica:
Microsoft debuts $1,499+ 13" and $2,499+ 15" Surface Book 2 with Nvidia GeForce GPUs, updated design, up to 17 hours battery; preorder Nov. 9, ships Nov. 16  —  Microsoft's super-flexible systems get potent upgrade.  Alas, still no Thunderbolt 3.  —  Just over two years ago …
Devindra Hardawar / Engadget:
Major features in Windows 10's latest update: OneDrive Files on Demand, MyPeople app to keep in touch with friends via taskbar, mixed reality headset support  —  Microsoft's next major Windows 10 release for 2017, the Fall Creators Update, doesn't make any huge waves.  But you might have gathered that from its name alone.
Andy Greenberg / Wired:
Google launches new “advanced protection” setting for Google accounts of high-risk users, which requires use of a hardware key with every login  —  WHEN IT COMES to the eternal tradeoff between digital security and convenience, most tech firms focus their efforts on the vast majority …
Joseph Menn / Reuters:
Sources: internal Microsoft database for tracking critical bugs in its software, which contained descriptions of unfixed flaws, was hacked in 2013  —  (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp's secret internal database for tracking bugs in its own software was broken into by a highly sophisticated hacking group …
Julian Chokkattu / Digital Trends:
ZTE unveils Axon M, a foldable smartphone with two 5.2" displays for multitasking, larger canvas, and mirroring modes, coming Nov., starting at ~$725 on AT&T  —  ZTE doubles down on different with the dual-screen Axon M … ZTE believes innovation is lacking in the smartphone industry …
Katie Notopoulos / BuzzFeed:
Google Maps to remove test feature for iPhone users that showed how many calories or “mini cupcakes” you would burn if you walked after strong user feedback  —  Google Maps has a new feature for walking directions.  Now, it shows you how many calories you would burn if you walked:
Dan Goodin / Ars Technica:
Exploits, called KRACK, in Wi-Fi security protocol WPA2 open traffic to eavesdropping, connection hijacking, and malicious injection; US CERT advisory issued
Tom Warren / The Verge:
Microsoft issued Windows patch for KRACK exploits; Android fix expected in “coming weeks”, first to Pixels; researchers: devices with Android 6.0+ are affected

Sponsor Posts

Microsoft:
Financial services industry banks on the Microsoft Cloud  —  Examples of scenarios and solutions companies are implementing to drive their digital transformation.
eero:
eero data report  —  Read about trends in connected device adoption, usage patterns and behaviors from 10 major metropolitan areas.
Intercom:
From signed up to satisfied  —  Getting new users is easy; keeping them is hard.  Join Intercom co-founder Des Traynor as he explains how to bridge the gap between a company's initial traction and sustained success.
Zoho:
Zoho Assist teams up with Spiceworks to provide a free remote support tool for IT Pros!  —  Zoho Assist, a remote support and remote access offering from Zoho, has joined hands with Spiceworks, the world's largest community of IT pros.
Worldpay:
Join us on Nov 8th in Burlingame, CA  —  We're leading a panel on the future of web payments with guests Alipay, Samsung Pay and Amex.  Register here.
Sponsor Techmeme
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 1:30 PM ET, October 17, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

The Guardian:
Son of murdered investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia accuses the Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and others of being “complicit” in her murder

Joe Flint / Wall Street Journal:
Verizon FiOS pulls Univision's signal amid new distribution talks, says Univision seeks more than double what they currently charge for access

Craig Silverman / BuzzFeed:
Content recommendation ad network Outbrain is investigating whether Russian ads or other forms of meddling occurred on its platform during 2016 election

More News

Earlier Picks

Christina Farr / CNBC:
Sources: Apple held talks, that are now over without a deal, to buy Crossover Health, approached One Medical as part of push into health care
Evelyn Cheng / CNBC:
JPMorgan Chase launches payment processing network that uses blockchain tech, in partnership with Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, Royal Bank of Canada
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Facebook buys anonymous teen compliment app tbh, which has had 5M+ downloads and over a billion messages sent in “past few weeks”, will let it continue to run
Matt Pressberg / The Wrap:
Netflix reports Q3 revenue of $2.99B, up 30% YoY, vs. $2.97B est., 5.3M total subs added vs. 4.5M est., projects 6.3M new subscribers in Q4
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor