October 17, 2017, 11:45 AM
Dieter Bohn / The Verge:
Pixel 2 and 2 XL review: amazing camera and good speakers, represents the best Android experience, but design lacks flair and it has no headphone jack  —  Sharp shooter  —  Without fail, every person who has picked up the Pixel 2 XL has said virtually the same thing: “It feels like it's made out of plastic.”
Peter Bright / Ars Technica:
Microsoft debuts $1,499+ 13" and $2,499+ 15" Surface Book 2 with Nvidia GeForce GPUs, updated design, up to 17 hours battery; preorder Nov. 9, ships Nov. 16  —  Microsoft's super-flexible systems get potent upgrade.  Alas, still no Thunderbolt 3.  —  Just over two years ago …
Juli Clover / MacRumors:
KRACK WPA2 exploits, which only partially affect iOS, have reportedly been patched in iOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS betas
Dan Goodin / Ars Technica:
Exploits, called KRACK, in Wi-Fi security protocol WPA2 open traffic to eavesdropping, connection hijacking, and malicious injection; US CERT advisory issued
Tom Warren / The Verge:
Microsoft issued Windows patch for KRACK exploits; Android fix expected in “coming weeks”, first to Pixels; researchers: devices with Android 6.0+ are affected
Katie Notopoulos / BuzzFeed:
Google Maps to remove test feature for iPhone users that showed how many calories or “mini cupcakes” you would burn if you walked after strong user feedback  —  Google Maps has a new feature for walking directions.  Now, it shows you how many calories you would burn if you walked:
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Facebook buys anonymous teen compliment app tbh, which has had 5M+ downloads and over a billion messages sent in “past few weeks”, will let it continue to run  —  Facebook wants tbh to be its next Instagram.  Today, Facebook announced it's acquiring positivity-focused polling startup tbh …
Christina Farr / CNBC:
Sources: Apple held talks, that are now over without a deal, to buy Crossover Health, approached One Medical as part of push into health care  —  - It's not clear if Apple wanted to own and operate a network of health clinics, like its retail stores, or simply partner to sell products with a health-related angle, like the Apple Watch

The Guardian:
Son of murdered investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia accuses the Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, others of being “complicit” in her murder

Joe Flint / Wall Street Journal:
Verizon FiOS pulls Univision's signal amid new distribution talks, says Univision seeks more than double what they currently charge for access

Craig Silverman / BuzzFeed:
Content recommendation ad network Outbrain is investigating whether Russian ads or other forms of election tampering occurred on its service during election '16

Matt Pressberg / The Wrap:
Netflix reports Q3 revenue of $2.99B, up 30% YoY, vs. $2.97B est., 5.3M total subs added vs. 4.5M est., projects 6.3M new subscribers in Q4
Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
Apple to appeal a $440M final judgement in VirnetX patent infringement case, after US District Court for Eastern District of Texas denies all of Apple's motions
