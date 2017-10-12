Open Links In New Tab
Eric Boyd / Microsoft Cognitive Toolkit:
Microsoft and Amazon AWS announce Gluon, a new open source deep learning interface to simplify deep learning models  —  New Open Source Interface Simplifies Deep Learning Development  —  At Microsoft we have a vision and passion to amplify human ingenuity with the transformative power of AI.
Stephanie Prange / Variety:
Four major Hollywood studios join Disney's Movies Anywhere service, a digital locker that brings together movies from Amazon Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu  —  Disney-owned Movies Anywhere service gets backing from most of the majors, launches tonight  —  Stephanie's Most Recent Stories
Dustin Volz / Reuters:
In an interview, Sheryl Sandberg affirms Facebook's support for helping Congress release Russia-linked Facebook ads along with information on user targeting  —  WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Facebook Inc Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg said on Thursday the company was fully committed …
Tony Romm / Recode:
House Intelligence Committee leaders say they hope to publicly release Russia-linked Facebook ads once the company has scrubbed identifying info
Wall Street Journal:
South Korean lawmaker says North Korea put malware into third-party antivirus tool to hack military database that was inadvertently left connected to internet  —  Hackers allegedly used antivirus software to access South Korea-U.S. military plans from network mistakenly connected to the internet for more than a year
Chris Welch / The Verge:
Amazon's Alexa can now recognize different voices and give personalized responses  —  Your Echo just got smart enough to tell you apart from the people you live with  —  The battle of the smart speakers has become a constant back and forth between Amazon and Google.
Aamna Mohdin / Quartz:
Apple's VP of diversity Denise Young Smith says she is “a little” frustrated that “diversity” is “tagged to the people of color, or the women, or the LGBT”  —  Denise Young Smith is Silicon Valley's most powerful black woman.  “My name was not talked about prior to maybe 5 years ago,” she says.
John Mannes / TechCrunch:
ROSS Intelligence raises $8.7M Series A to help legal teams search case law using machine learning  —  Armed with an understanding of machine learning, ROSS Intelligence is going after LexisNexis and Thomson Reuters for ownership of legal research.  The startup, founded in 2015 by Andrew Arruda …
Lucas Matney / TechCrunch:
Facebook unveils Oculus Go, a new $199 standalone wireless VR headset, shipping early next year with Gear VR support, integrated spatial audio, and new optics  —  Onstage at Oculus Connect 4 in San Jose, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveiled a new mobile headset called “Oculus Go.”

From Mediagazer

Megan Twohey / New York Times:
Interviews and internal company records show Weinstein Company may have known of settlements involving Harvey Weinstein since 2015

Aaron Blake / Washington Post:
Trump's threat to NBC echoes Nixon's 1973 tactics against the FCC licenses of TV stations owned by The Washington Post

Craig Silverman / BuzzFeed:
Leaked Facebook email to fact-checking partners: news they label as false sees future impressions drop by 80% and takes 3+ days for labels to be applied

Wall Street Journal:
Sources say Kaspersky antivirus tool was modified for espionage purposes to search for terms like “top secret” and that the firm must have known

Andrew Griffin / The Independent:
In an interview focusing on augmented reality, Tim Cook says the technology doesn't exist to make quality AR smart glasses
