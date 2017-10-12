|Dustin Volz / Reuters:
|Natasha Lomas / TechCrunch:
|Eric Boyd / Microsoft Cognitive Toolkit:
|Ina Fried / Axios:
|Hamza Shaban / Washington Post:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Thuy Ong / The Verge:
|Washington Post:
|Johana Bhuiyan / Recode:
|Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
|Dan Levine / Reuters:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Andrew Griffin / The Independent:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 7:05 PM ET, October 12, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Leslie Hook / Financial Times:
|Chris Davies / SlashGear:
|Roopal Verma / Reuters:
|Wall Street Journal:
|Lauren Thomas / CNBC:
|Stephanie Prange / Variety:
|Matt Weinberger / Business Insider: