October 12, 2017, 4:40 PM
Eric Boyd / Microsoft Cognitive Toolkit:
Microsoft and Amazon AWS announce Gluon, a new open source deep learning interface to simplify deep learning models  —  New Open Source Interface Simplifies Deep Learning Development  —  At Microsoft we have a vision and passion to amplify human ingenuity with the transformative power of AI.
Natasha Lomas / TechCrunch:
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says Twitter needs to be a “lot more transparent in our actions” around suspending users, after it its broke silence on Rose McGowan  —  Twitter has abruptly broken its own policy of not commenting on individual accounts to explain why it temporarily suspended …
Dustin Volz / Reuters:
In an interview, Sheryl Sandberg says Facebook is committed to helping Congressional investigators publicly release Russia-linked ads and info on user targeting  —  WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Facebook Inc Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg said on Thursday the company was fully committed …
Tony Romm / Recode:
House Intelligence Committee leaders say they hope to publicly release Russia-linked Facebook ads once the company has scrubbed identifying info
Ina Fried / Axios:
Google announces new education initiatives: $1B in global grants to nonprofits, US-based Grow with Google for training and resources, Goodwill partnership  —  Google CEO Sundar Pichai was in Pittsburgh Wednesday to announce a new five-year, $1 billion program to help close the global education gap.
Dan Goodin / Ars Technica:
Equifax has taken down a webpage after it directed users to install a fake Adobe Flash update containing adware  —  Malware researcher encounters bogus download links during multiple visits.  —  In May credit reporting service Equifax's website was breached by attackers who eventually …
Washington Post:
Facebook says it fixed a CrowdTangle “bug” that allowed a researcher to analyze the reach of Russia-linked account posts  —  Social media analyst Jonathan Albright got a call from Facebook the day after he published research last week showing that the reach of the Russian disinformation campaign …
Andrew Griffin / The Independent:
In an interview focusing on augmented reality, Tim Cook says the technology doesn't exist to make quality AR smart glasses
Johana Bhuiyan / Recode:
Lyft adds in-app support for Google Maps to its drivers app  —  Lyft is working with Google Maps.  —  As the battle to win over ride-hail drivers continues, Lyft is working to improve its driver experience relative to Uber, its larger rival.  The next step: Making it easier for drivers to know where they're supposed to be going.
Wall Street Journal:
South Korean lawmaker says North Korea put malware into third-party antivirus tool to hack military database that was inadvertently left connected to internet  —  Hackers allegedly used antivirus software to access South Korea-U.S. military plans from network mistakenly connected to the internet for more than a year

October 12, 2017, 4:40 PM ET

Megan Twohey / New York Times:
Interviews and internal company records show Weinstein Company may have known of settlements involving Harvey Weinstein since 2015

Craig Silverman / BuzzFeed:
Leaked Facebook email to fact-checking partners: news they label as false sees future impressions drop by 80% and takes 3+ days for labels to be applied

Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Spotify launches an iOS app so musicians can see real-time streaming data and audience demographics, with Android version coming in a few weeks

Lauren Thomas / CNBC:
Target customers can now shop on Google Express, including by voice with Google Assistant
Stephanie Prange / Variety:
Five major Hollywood studios join Disney's Movies Anywhere service, a digital locker that brings together movies from Amazon Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu

