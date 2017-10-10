Open Links In New Tab
October 10, 2017, 10:15 AM
Ina Fried / Axios:
Nokia says it will stop work on future versions of its Ozo VR camera and cut up to 310, or about 30%, of staff in its Nokia Technologies unit  —  In an abrupt about-face, Nokia said Tuesday it will halt work on future versions of its Ozo virtual reality camera and cut up to 30 percent of the staff in its Nokia Technologies unit.
Alex Kantrowitz / BuzzFeed:
Twitter is working on a bookmarking tool allowing users to save tweets to a dedicated section of the product  —  A “save for later” option is coming to Twitter.  —  The company is working on a bookmarking tool that will allow you to save Tweets and return to them in a dedicated section the product …
Steve Lohr / New York Times:
Zuckerberg-backed Andela raises $40M to train African software developers and connect them with US tech firms  —  When Tolulope Komolafe first heard the pitch, she was skeptical.  A fledgling company in Lagos, Nigeria, would pay her to learn how to write modern computer code and then offer her a good job in the high-tech economy.
Bérénice Magistretti / VentureBeat:
Cloud-based digital payments platform Bill.com raises $100M led by JP Morgan Chase and Temasek  —  Bill.com, a cloud-based payments platform for U.S. businesses, announced today that it has raised an additional $100 million to digitize payments.  JP Morgan Chase and Temasek co-led the round …
Tim Higgins / Wall Street Journal:
Mapping and location search startup Mapbox raises $164M led by SoftBank's Vision Fund, says it provides mapping technology to 900K+ developers  —  Technology is key to self-driving vehicles  —  As auto makers and tech giants rush to develop autonomous vehicles, SoftBank Group Corp. 9984 3.15% …
Shira Ovide / Bloomberg:
In the last year Google has paid partners, including Apple and Android device manufacturers, $7.2B to be the default search, over 3x what it paid in 2012  —  Traffic acquisition costs raise concern about pressure on margins.  —  There's a $19 billion black box inside Google.

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 10:15 AM ET, October 10, 2017.

Michael Calderone / Politico:
Former New York Times editor Jonathan Landman dismisses allegations the paper spiked sexual misconduct claims against Harvey Weinstein Waxman's 2004 story

Brandon Carter / The Hill:
ESPN suspends anchor Jemele Hill for two weeks citing a second social media violation after a tweet encouraging a boycott of Cowboys owner's advertisers

Kyle Pope / Columbia Journalism Review:
CJR's Kyle Pope looks back at his 18 months as editor of New York Observer, recalls times Jared Kushner requested hit pieces on a bank official and a lender

Wall Street Journal:
Interview with Uber's HR chief Liane Hornsey on the firm's efforts to improve its work culture since Susan Fowler's blog post
Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
Waymo teams with MADD, NSC, and others to launch public relations campaign for self-driving tech, initially focused on Arizona
Juli Clover / MacRumors:
KGI's Ming-Chi Kuo predicts 2018 iPad Pro models will feature TrueDepth camera for Face ID
Washington Post:
Google finds Russian-bought ads worth tens of thousands of dollars on YouTube, Gmail, DoubleClick, which were part of effort to influence the 2016 election
