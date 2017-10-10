Open Links In New Tab
October 10, 2017, 9:05 AM
Ina Fried / Axios:
Nokia says it will stop work on future versions of its Ozo VR camera and cut up to 310, or about 30%, of staff in its Nokia Technologies unit  —  In an abrupt about-face, Nokia said Tuesday it will halt work on future versions of its Ozo virtual reality camera and cut up to 30 percent of the staff in its Nokia Technologies unit.
Alex Kantrowitz / BuzzFeed:
Twitter is working on a bookmarking tool allowing users to save tweets to a dedicated section of the product  —  A “save for later” option is coming to Twitter.  —  The company is working on a bookmarking tool that will allow you to save Tweets and return to them in a dedicated section the product …
Juli Clover / MacRumors:
KGI's Ming-Chi Kuo predicts 2018 iPad Pro models will feature TrueDepth camera for Face ID  —  iPad Pro models set to be released in 2018 will come equipped with a TrueDepth Camera and will support Face ID, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo told investors in a note this morning.
Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
Waymo teams with MADD, NSC, and others to launch public relations campaign for self-driving tech, initially focused on Arizona  —  Waymo is working with a number of organizations on a new self-driving education campaign to help answer questions the public has about autonomous vehicles and technology.
Washington Post:
Google finds Russian-bought ads worth tens of thousands of dollars on YouTube, Gmail, DoubleClick, which were part of effort to influence the 2016 election  —  SAN FRANCISCO — Google for the first time has uncovered evidence that Russian operatives exploited the company's platforms in an attempt …
Shira Ovide / Bloomberg:
In the last year Google has paid partners, including Apple and Android device manufacturers, $7.2B to be the default search, over 3x what it paid in 2012  —  Traffic acquisition costs raise concern about pressure on margins.  —  There's a $19 billion black box inside Google.
New York Times:
How Disney accelerated plans to invest in BAMTech to power two planned streaming services  —  For two days in late June, Disney's board of directors gathered at Walt Disney World in Florida to wrestle with one topic: how technology was disrupting the company's traditional movie …

October 10, 2017

