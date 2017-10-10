Open Links In New Tab
October 10, 2017, 7:20 PM
Wall Street Journal:
Sources: Apple strikes deal with Steven Spielberg to remake Amazing Stories, an 80s sci-fi series, in its first major foray into creating original content  —  Director's Amblin Television, NBCUniversal TV production unit to make new episodes of sci-fi series from the 1980s
Jessi Hempel / Wired:
Snapchat debuts context cards to let you hail rides, book tables, and more by swiping up on some Snaps; partners include Foursquare, OpenTable, and Lyft  —  I don't know I've reached Snap's global headquarters until I am standing in front of them, leaning on the handle of my rolling suitcase and puzzling over a map app.
CNBC:
Sources: Amazon is developing a smart doorbell service to allow safe deliveries to inside the home and is partnering on system to deliver to car trunks  —  - Amazon is in advanced talks with Phrame, a smart license plate maker, to ship packages to your car's trunk, CNBC has learned.
Alex Kantrowitz / BuzzFeed:
Twitter adds “Happening Now” feature to timelines on Android and iOS to group tweets by events, starts with sports and will expand to TV and breaking news  —  Twitter is adding a “Happening Now” feature that will group tweets by event, the company announced today.
Alex Kantrowitz / BuzzFeed:
Twitter says it's working on a bookmarking tool allowing users to save tweets to a dedicated section of the product
Felix Krause:
Developer shows how malicious apps on iOS can easily replicate the native system dialog box to phish for Apple ID passwords  —  Do you want the user's Apple ID password, to get access to their Apple account, or to try the same email/password combination on different web services?
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Microsoft brings Cortana into Skype, over a year after first announcing the integration, to offer in-context assistance within chats, such as restaurant options  —  Microsoft's virtual assistant Cortana has finally arrived in Skype.  Announced at last year's Microsoft Build 2016 event …
Andrew J. Hawkins / The Verge:
Nvidia unveils Pegasus computing platform for level 5 fully autonomous cars, delivering over 320 trillion operations per second, over 10x its predecessor  —  No steering wheels, no pedals, no mirrors  —  Nvidia, one of the world's best known manufacturers of computer graphics cards …
Ina Fried / Axios:
Nokia says it will stop work on future versions of its Ozo VR camera and cut up to 310 jobs in its Nokia Technologies unit, about 30% of the unit's workforce  —  In an abrupt about-face, Nokia said Tuesday it will halt work on future versions of its Ozo virtual reality camera and cut …
Zack Whittaker / ZDNet:
Researchers found Accenture left huge trove of highly sensitive data on exposed servers in mid-Sept., including 40K unencrypted passwords; firm downplays hack  —  The four exposed servers had no password, but contained the “keys to the kingdom.”  —  Technology and cloud giant Accenture …

From Mediagazer

Ronan Farrow / New Yorker:
Three women have told The New Yorker that Harvey Weinstein raped them; 16 current and ex-staff say Weinstein's behaviour was widely known within Miramax, TWC

Thomas Grove / Wall Street Journal:
Turkish court sentences WSJ reporter Ayla Albayrak to 2+ years in prison, declares her guilty of terrorist propaganda for one WSJ article; Albayrak to appeal

Hannah Seligson / Columbia Journalism Review:
Ivanka Trump able to avoid harsh press coverage because many in media see her as one of their own and she is frequent source to journalists, often on background

Earlier Picks

