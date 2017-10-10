Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
October 10, 2017, 4:20 PM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Wall Street Journal:
Sources: Apple strikes deal with Steven Spielberg to reboot Amazing Stories, an 80s sci-fi series, in its first major foray into creating original content  —  Director's Amblin Television, NBCUniversal TV production unit to make new episodes of sci-fi series from the 1980s
Jessi Hempel / Wired:
Snapchat debuts context cards to let you hail rides, book tables, and more by swiping up on some Snaps; partners include Foursquare, OpenTable, and Lyft  —  I don't know I've reached Snap's global headquarters until I am standing in front of them, leaning on the handle of my rolling suitcase and puzzling over a map app.
Alex Kantrowitz / BuzzFeed:
Twitter adds “Happening Now” feature to timelines on Android and iOS to group tweets by events, starts with sports and will expand to TV and breaking news  —  Twitter is adding a “Happening Now” feature that will group tweets by event, the company announced today.
Alex Kantrowitz / BuzzFeed:
Twitter says it's working on a bookmarking tool allowing users to save tweets to a dedicated section of the product
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Microsoft brings Cortana into Skype, over a year after first announcing the integration, to offer in-context assistance within chats, such as restaurant options  —  Microsoft's virtual assistant Cortana has finally arrived in Skype.  Announced at last year's Microsoft Build 2016 event …
Andrew J. Hawkins / The Verge:
Nvidia unveils Pegasus computing platform for level 5 fully autonomous cars, delivering over 320 trillion operations per second, over 10x its predecessor  —  No steering wheels, no pedals, no mirrors  —  Nvidia, one of the world's best known manufacturers of computer graphics cards …
Ina Fried / Axios:
Nokia says it will stop work on future versions of its Ozo VR camera and cut up to 310 staff, or about 30% of its workforce, in its Nokia Technologies unit  —  In an abrupt about-face, Nokia said Tuesday it will halt work on future versions of its Ozo virtual reality camera and cut …
Catalin Cimpanu / BleepingComputer.com:
Researcher finds OnePlus' OxygenOS does not anonymize telemetry data, lacks an opt-out setting  —  OxygenOS, a custom version of the Android operating system that comes installed on all OnePlus smartphones, is tracking users actions without anonymizing data, allowing OnePlus to connect each phone to its customer.
Bérénice Magistretti / VentureBeat:
Cloud-based digital payments platform Bill.com raises $100M led by JP Morgan Chase and Temasek  —  Bill.com, a cloud-based payments platform for U.S. businesses, announced today that it has raised an additional $100 million to digitize payments.  JP Morgan Chase and Temasek co-led the round …
Steve Lohr / New York Times:
Zuckerberg-backed Andela raises $40M to train African software developers and connect them with US tech firms  —  When Tolulope Komolafe first heard the pitch, she was skeptical.  A fledgling company in Lagos, Nigeria, would pay her to learn how to write modern computer code and then offer her a good job in the high-tech economy.
John McCrank / Reuters:
Equifax says that 15.2M records from 693,665 UK customers were accessed during US hack  —  (Reuters) - Credit reporting agency Equifax Inc (EFX.N) said on Tuesday that 15.2 million client records in Britain were compromised in the massive cyber attack it disclosed last month …
More: Equifax UK and ZDNetTweets: @zackwhittaker

Sponsor Posts

Microsoft:
There's a path for women in tech  —  Trailblazers and newcomers connect at Grace Hopper for inspiration, real-world advice.
eero:
eero data report  —  Read about trends in connected device adoption, usage patterns and behaviors from 10 major metropolitan areas.
Intercom:
From signed up to satisfied  —  Getting new users is easy; keeping them is hard.  Join Intercom co-founder Des Traynor as he explains how to bridge the gap between a company's initial traction and sustained success.
Zoho:
A highly customizable Zoho Projects 6: What's in and what's to come  —  Our customers have always been our biggest source of inspiration.  We are constantly amazed by all the creative ways in which they adapt the features of Zoho Projects.
Worldpay:
Get connected with us  —  We're co-hosting a webinar on the rise of invisible payments in the connected world.  Read more and register here.
Sponsor Techmeme
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 4:20 PM ET, October 10, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Ronan Farrow / New Yorker:
Three women have told The New Yorker that Harvey Weinstein raped them; 16 current and ex-staff say Weinstein's behaviour was widely known within Miramax, TWC

Thomas Grove / Wall Street Journal:
Turkish court sentences WSJ reporter Ayla Albayrak to 2+ years in prison, declares her guilty of terrorist propaganda for one WSJ article; Albayrak to appeal

Kyle Pope / Columbia Journalism Review:
CJR's Kyle Pope looks back at his 18 months as editor of New York Observer, recalls times Jared Kushner requested hit pieces on a bank official and a lender

More News

Earlier Picks

Melanie Ehrenkranz / Gizmodo:
In the wake of Las Vegas shooting, YouTube has blocked some videos showing how to modify guns to fire more rapidly and updated its guidelines
Washington Post:
Google finds Russian-bought ads worth tens of thousands of dollars on YouTube, Gmail, DoubleClick, which were part of effort to influence the 2016 election
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor