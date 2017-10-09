Open Links In New Tab
October 9, 2017, 10:30 AM
Washington Post:
Google finds Russian-bought ads worth tens of thousands of dollars on YouTube, Gmail, DoubleClick, that were part of effort to influence the 2016 election  —  SAN FRANCISCO — Google for the first time has uncovered evidence that Russian operatives exploited the company's platforms in an attempt …
CBS News:
On 60 Minutes, Trump campaign digital director Brad Parscale describes how he handpicked Facebook employee “embeds” who assisted the campaign with its ad buys  —  Trump campaign digital director Brad Parscale says Donald Trump won election on Facebook with highly targeted ads — and infrastructure was a key issue
Zac Bowden / Windows Central:
Microsoft's Joe Belfiore says new Windows 10 Mobile features and hardware are no longer a focus, will continue to support it with bug fixes and security updates  —  Microsoft details its reasoning behind a lack of new features and hardware for Windows 10 Mobile, and why its new focus is on Android and iOS.
Tim Hardwick / MacRumors:
KGI: Android vendor inquiries for camera-based 3D sensing tech nearly tripled since Apple unveiled Face ID  —  With its iPhone X debut and the introduction of Face ID, Apple has now tilted interest in the mobile industry away from under-display fingerprint recognition, and instead towards …
Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
Collaboration and DevOps platform GitLab raises $20M Series C led by GV; WordPress founder Matt Mullenweg is joining the company's board  —  GitLab, a collaboration and DevOps platform for developers that's currently in use by more than 100,000 organizations, today announced that it has raised …
Shareen Pathak / Digiday:
Inside Amazon's push into advertising, as company prepares to open 2,000 person office, mostly for ad jobs, in New York  —  Amazon continues to make serious inroads into the advertising business.  Its latest move: a new office in Manhattan that it says will bring 2,000 jobs, mostly in advertising …
@digiday
Mark Harris / Wired:
Alphabet gets approval from FCC to fly 30 Project Loon balloons over Puerto Rico for 6 months, after Irma and Maria left 90% of the island without cell service  —  LAST FRIDAY, ENGINEERS on Google parent Alphabet's internet-by-balloon Project Loon tweeted that they hoped to bring emergency connectivity …
Dean Takahashi / VentureBeat:
Q&A with Microsoft mixed reality researcher Alex Kipman: AltspaceVR communication will be VR's killer app, no timeline yet for mixed reality on Xbox or mobile  —  When Microsoft announced its Windows Mixed Reality platform last week, it talked about how the combination of virtual reality …

From Mediagazer

Sharon Waxman / The Wrap:
The Wrap's Sharon Waxman shares how a story she wrote in 2004 for the New York Times about Weinstein's sexual misconduct was gutted

Bloomberg:
Netflix is facing stiff competition from Hulu which outbid it for reruns of This Is Us, spending around $3.5M per episode according to sources

New York Times:
How Disney accelerated plans to invest in BAMTech to power two planned streaming services

Heather Timmons / Quartz:
Sources: Facebook plans to sign up conservative US magazine The Weekly Standard as a fact-checking partner
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Facebook CSO Alex Stamos, who is leading the company's Russia investigation, complains via tweetstorm about a misguided media backlash over “The Algorithm”
