Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Facebook CSO Alex Stamos, who is leading the company's Russia investigation, complains via tweetstorm about a misguided media backlash over “The Algorithm”  —  “I am seeing a ton of coverage of our recent issues driven by stereotypes of our employees and attacks against fantasy …
Axios:
In email to advertisers, Facebook says it'll manually review ads that target users based on politics, religion, ethnicity, or social issues before they go live  —  Facebook is going to require ads that are targeted to people based on “politics, religion, ethnicity or social issues” …
CBS News:
On 60 Minutes, Trump campaign digital director Brad Parscale describes how he handpicked Facebook employee “embeds” who assisted the campaign with its ad buys  —  Trump campaign digital director Brad Parscale says Donald Trump won election on Facebook with highly targeted ads — and infrastructure was a key issue
Paul Lewis / The Guardian:
Former Facebook, Google, Twitter employees on how they fear the unintended and negative consequences of the attention economy-driven tech they helped develop  —  Paul Lewis reports on the Silicon Valley refuseniks who worry the race for human attention has created a world of perpetual distraction that could ultimately end in disaster
Tim Hardwick / MacRumors:
KGI: Android vendor inquiries for camera-based 3D sensing tech nearly tripled since Apple unveiled Face ID  —  With its iPhone X debut and the introduction of Face ID, Apple has now tilted interest in the mobile industry away from under-display fingerprint recognition, and instead towards …
Mark Harris / Wired:
Alphabet gets approval from FCC to fly 30 Project Loon balloons over Puerto Rico for 6 months, after Irma and Maria left 90% of the island without cell service  —  LAST FRIDAY, ENGINEERS on Google parent Alphabet's internet-by-balloon Project Loon tweeted that they hoped to bring emergency connectivity …
Shareen Pathak / Digiday:
Inside Amazon's push into advertising, as company prepares to open 2,000 person office, mostly for ad jobs, in New York  —  Amazon continues to make serious inroads into the advertising business.  Its latest move: a new office in Manhattan that it says will bring 2,000 jobs, mostly in advertising …
Madhumita Murgia / Financial Times:
A look at how some kids in the UK are using mobile devices and how it shapes their study habits, social interactions, and pursuit of entertainment  —  “Miss, do you have Instagram?  Do you have Snapchat?”  —  “Yeah Miss, can we see your Snapchat?”  —  A group of 13-year-olds …

From Mediagazer

Sharon Waxman / The Wrap:
Harvey Weinstein has been fired from The Weinstein Company, effective immediately, the board announces in statement

New York Times:
How Disney accelerated plans to invest in BAMTech to power two planned streaming services

Jennifer Mizgata / Online Journalism Awards:
2017 Online Journalism Awards winners include Le Temps, The Globe and Mail, The Washington Post, The New York Times, and STAT

Heather Timmons / Quartz:
Sources: Facebook plans to sign up conservative US magazine The Weekly Standard as a fact-checking partner
Louise Matsakis / Motherboard:
As part of Time Warner merger, FCC forced AOL to open AIM social graph to competitors in 2001; government should impose similar requirements on Facebook today
Jason Yan / The Disqus Blog:
Comment hosting service Disqus says hackers stole email addresses and other data for 17.5M users in a 2012 breach; stolen passwords were hashed and salted
