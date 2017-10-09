Open Links In New Tab
October 9, 2017, 8:15 PM
Washington Post:
Google finds Russian-bought ads worth tens of thousands of dollars on YouTube, Gmail, DoubleClick, which were part of effort to influence the 2016 election  —  SAN FRANCISCO — Google for the first time has uncovered evidence that Russian operatives exploited the company's platforms in an attempt …
Juli Clover / MacRumors:
KGI's Ming-Chi Kuo predicts 2018 iPad Pro models will feature TrueDepth camera for Face ID  —  iPad Pro models set to be released in 2018 will come equipped with a TrueDepth Camera and will support Face ID, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo told investors in a note this morning.
Tim Hardwick / MacRumors:
KGI: Android vendor inquiries for camera-based 3D sensing tech nearly tripled since Apple unveiled Face ID  —  With its iPhone X debut and the introduction of Face ID, Apple has now tilted interest in the mobile industry away from under-display fingerprint recognition, and instead towards …
Zac Bowden / Windows Central:
Microsoft's Joe Belfiore says new Windows 10 Mobile features and hardware are no longer a focus, will continue to support it with bug fixes and security updates  —  Microsoft details its reasoning behind a lack of new features and hardware for Windows 10 Mobile, and why its new focus is on Android and iOS.
Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
Waymo teams with MADD, NSC, and others to launch public relations campaign for self-driving tech, initially focused on Arizona  —  Waymo is working with a number of organizations on a new self-driving education campaign to help answer questions the public has about autonomous vehicles and technology.
Bill Vlasic / New York Times:
GM acquires lidar startup Strobe to accelerate its development of self-driving vehicles, will fold its operations into the Cruise Automation subsidiary  —  DETROIT — General Motors said on Monday that it had acquired a company that specializes in laser-imaging technology geared toward enhancing the development of autonomous vehicles.
Wall Street Journal:
Interview with Uber's HR chief Liane Hornsey on the firm's efforts to address its toxic culture since Susan Fowler's blog post  —  HR chief Liane Hornsey talks about what steps the company has taken, and what's still ahead  —  Can Uber Technologies Inc. become a place women want to work?
Joshua Brustein / Bloomberg:
Profile of Andrew Torba, who founded social network Gab.ai, which has become an alt-right haven, following the failure of his YC-backed ad tech firm  —  Andrew Torba founded Gab.ai as a “free speech” alternative to other social networks  —  There's a revolution going on in online conservative media.
Brooks Barnes / New York Times:
In Hollywood, celebrities, agents, and producers are staying silent about the sexual harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein

Brandon Carter / The Hill:
ESPN suspends anchor Jemele Hill for two weeks citing a second social media violation after a tweet encouraging a boycott of Cowboys owner's advertisers

Ryan Faughnder / Los Angeles Times:
Los Angeles Times names Forbes Media executive Lewis DVorkin as new editor-in-chief

