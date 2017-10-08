|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Axios:
|Paul Lewis / The Guardian:
|CBS News:
|Tim Hardwick / MacRumors:
|Mark Harris / Wired:
|Shareen Pathak / Digiday:
|Nitasha Tiku / Wired:
|Jemima Kiss / The Guardian:
|Ry Crist / CNET:
|Madhumita Murgia / Financial Times:
|Christopher Knaus / The Guardian:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 11:35 PM ET, October 8, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Reuters:
|Alex Kantrowitz / BuzzFeed:
|Heather Timmons / Quartz:
|Dan Thorp-Lancaster / Windows Central:
|Natalie Jarvey / Hollywood Reporter:
|Louise Matsakis / Motherboard:
|Jason Yan / The Disqus Blog: