|CBS News:
|Washington Post:
|Zac Bowden / Windows Central:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Axios:
|Mark Harris / Wired:
|Tim Hardwick / MacRumors:
|Paul Lewis / The Guardian:
|Shareen Pathak / Digiday:
|Steve Lohr / New York Times:
|Wall Street Journal:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Steven Levy / Wired:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 8:25 AM ET, October 9, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Reuters:
|Alex Kantrowitz / BuzzFeed:
|Ry Crist / CNET:
|Nitasha Tiku / Wired:
|Christopher Knaus / The Guardian:
|Jemima Kiss / The Guardian:
|Heather Timmons / Quartz:
|Dan Thorp-Lancaster / Windows Central:
|Natalie Jarvey / Hollywood Reporter: