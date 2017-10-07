Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
October 7, 2017, 8:10 AM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
AOL is shutting down Instant Messenger (AIM) on December 15 after 20 years  —  The pioneering chat app that taught us to text is pulling the plug.  On December 15th, AOL Instant Messenger will shut down after running since 1997.  AIM dominated online chat in North America at the turn of the century.
Jason Yan / The Disqus Blog:
Comment hosting service Disqus says hackers stole email addresses and other data for 17.5M users in a 2012 breach; stolen passwords were hashed and salted  —  Yesterday, on October 5th, we were alerted to a security breach that impacted a database from 2012.
Danny Sullivan:
Search Engine Land founder Danny Sullivan is joining Google to serve as a public liaison for search  —  When I retired from search journalism in June, I had no idea what I would be doing next.  I just knew I was ready for a break and something different from what I had been doing for so long.
Andrés Arrieta / Electronic Frontier Foundation:
Apple's decision to not let users fully disable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth in iOS 11's Control Center is bad UI design and compromises user security  —  Turning off your Bluetooth and Wi-Fi radios when you're not using them is good security practice (not to mention good for your battery usage).
Marisa Kendall / SiliconBeat:
California state regulators decide not to force ride-hailing firms like Uber and Lyft to fingerprint drivers  —  In a win for Uber and Lyft, state regulators late Wednesday said they don't want to force the ride-hailing companies to fingerprint their drivers — rejecting the idea that the added screening would make passengers safer.
Kia Kokalitcheva / Axios:
SEC filing shows Docker has raised more than $61M of a $75M funding round  —  Docker, a Silicon Valley software maker, has raised more than $61 million of a $75 million round, according to an SEC filing .  In August, Bloomberg reported that the company was fundraising …
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Freight logistics startup Flexport raises $110M Series C led by DST Global, plans to offer freight financing, buy more warehouses  —  “We're actually out here trying to create value, not just give venture capital money away" says Flexport CEO Ryan Petersen.  “It's counterintuitive.
More: CNBCTweets: @joshconstine
Bozorgmehr Sharafdin / Reuters:
Despite sanctions, a growing number of Iranian tech startups are thriving due to government support, some foreign investment, and lack of foreign competition  —  LONDON (Reuters) - Low on cash but high on hope, Iran's technology entrepreneurs are learning to live with revived hostility …
Dan Primack / Axios:
Former Zenefits and Yammer CEO David Sacks raising a VC fund, according to SEC filing  —  Former Yammer and Zenefits CEO David Sacks appears to be raising a venture capital fund, according to an SEC filing .  —  Why it matters: Sacks created one tech unicorn in Yammer, which was sold to Microsoft for $1.2 billion.

Sponsor Posts

Microsoft:
There's a path for women in tech  —  Trailblazers and newcomers connect at Grace Hopper for inspiration, real-world advice.
eero:
eero data report  —  Read about trends in connected device adoption, usage patterns and behaviors from 10 major metropolitan areas.
Zoho:
5 Keys to building a successful CRM consulting practice  —  The days are past when the word “CRM” meant bulky and expensive software that requires an entire team of experts working solely on installation and maintenance.
Vantiv:
3 Blogs Coders Love  —  If you're looking to level up in your developer knowledge or to commiserate with other coders, we recommend giving one of these blogs a read.
Worldpay:
Get connected with us  —  We're co-hosting a webinar on the rise of invisible payments in the connected world.  Read more and register here.
Sponsor Techmeme
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 8:10 AM ET, October 7, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Rebecca Traister / The Cut:
A reporter recalls an altercation with Weinstein which turned violent and how many journalists, including David Carr, attempted to expose his behavior

Erik Wemple / Washington Post:
Scammers pretending to work for The Atlantic target freelancers to gain access to bank and credit card info; law enforcement has been notified

Wall Street Journal:
Amazon Studios struggles with lackluster releases, strained relationships with some producers, and, sources say, questions about potential conflicts of interest

More News

Earlier Picks

Sam Byford / The Verge:
Apple reveals new emoji coming in iOS 11.1, including a giraffe, a zebra, a hedgehog, a scarf, a trenchcoat, a baseball cap, and gloves
Juli Clover / MacRumors:
High Sierra updated with fix for Disk Utility bug that revealed password instead of hint on encrypted APFS volumes and Keychain bug that let apps dump passwords
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor