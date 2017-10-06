Open Links In New Tab
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
AOL is shutting down Instant Messenger (AIM) on December 15 after 20 years  —  The pioneering chat app that taught us to text is pulling the plug.  On December 15th, AOL Instant Messenger will shut down after running since 1997.  AIM dominated online chat in North America at the turn of the century.
Natasha Bertrand / Business Insider:
Analysis of six Russia-linked Facebook pages, including Blacktivists and Secured Borders, shows ~19M interactions with users
Politico:
Sources: White House Chief of Staff John Kelly's personal cellphone was compromised, potentially as long ago as December  —  White House tech support discovered the suspected breach after Kelly turned his phone in to tech support staff this summer.  —  White House officials believe that chief …
Sam Byford / The Verge:
Apple reveals new emoji coming in iOS 11.1, including a giraffe, a zebra, a hedgehog, a scarf, a trenchcoat, a baseball cap, and gloves  —  Apple has shown off more emoji characters coming to iOS in the future 11.1 update.  The characters are part of Unicode 10, which added 56 new emoji …
Dan Goodin / Ars Technica:
Analysis: what we know and do not know about Kaspersky Lab's alleged involvement in NSA contractor's laptop hack  —  The Wall Street Journal just published an incendiary article that says hackers working for the Russian government stole confidential material from an NSA contractor's home computer.
Wall Street Journal:
Sources: hackers stole NSA data on US offensive and defensive cyber capabilities from a contractor's laptop in 2015, likely via Kaspersky software
Dan Primack / Axios:
Former Zenefits and Yammer CEO David Sacks raising a VC fund, according to SEC filing  —  Former Yammer and Zenefits CEO David Sacks appears to be raising a venture capital fund, according to an SEC filing .  —  Why it matters: Sacks created one tech unicorn in Yammer, which was sold to Microsoft for $1.2 billion.
Matthew Lynley / TechCrunch:
Sourcegraph raises $20M Series A led by Redpoint Ventures along with Goldcrest Capital for its semantic code search and cross-reference engine  —  Quinn Slack thinks we're close to the future that Back to the Future II promised back in the '80s — flying cars, artificial intelligence …
Kate Conger / Gizmodo:
Researchers: Apple granted Uber now-removed “entitlement” that let app record iPhone screen, even in background; Uber says it was to improve Watch performance  —  To improve functionality between Uber's app and the Apple Watch, Apple allowed Uber to use a powerful tool that could record …

From Mediagazer

New York Times:
Sources: Harvey Weinstein has settled at least eight sexual harassment and unwanted physical contact cases; staff describe a code of silence around allegations

Joseph Bernstein / BuzzFeed:
Documents shed light on how Breitbart News under Steve Bannon defined and boosted the alt-right and white nationalism, aided by editor Milo Yiannopoulos

Ron Clements / Sporting News:
Quarterback Cam Newton apologizes for mocking a female reporter's question, after he drew rebukes from the NFL and media groups and lost a sponsor

Juli Clover / MacRumors:
High Sierra updated with fix for Disk Utility bug that revealed password instead of hint on encrypted APFS volumes and Keychain bug that let apps dump passwords
Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
Microsoft announces Edge for Android and iOS in beta and relaunches Arrow Launcher for Android as Microsoft Launcher in public preview
