October 6, 2017, 11:00 AM
Wall Street Journal:
Sources: hackers stole NSA data on US offensive and defensive cyber capabilities from a contractor's laptop in 2015, likely via Kaspersky software  —  The breach, considered the most serious in years, could enable Russia to evade NSA surveillance and more easily infiltrate U.S. networks
Dan Goodin / Ars Technica:
Analysis: what we know and do not know about Kaspersky Lab's alleged involvement in NSA contractor's laptop hack  —  The Wall Street Journal just published an incendiary article that says hackers working for the Russian government stole confidential material from an NSA contractor's home computer.
Politico:
Sources: White House Chief of Staff John Kelly's personal cellphone was compromised, potentially as long ago as December  —  White House tech support discovered the suspected breach after Kelly turned his phone in to tech support staff this summer.  —  White House officials believe that chief …
Kate Conger / Gizmodo:
Researchers: Apple granted Uber now-removed “entitlement” that let app record iPhone screen, even in background; Uber says it was to improve Watch performance  —  To improve functionality between Uber's app and the Apple Watch, Apple allowed Uber to use a powerful tool that could record …
Natasha Bertrand / Business Insider:
Analysis of six Facebook pages linked to Russian accounts, including Blacktivists and Secured Borders, shows ~19M interactions with posts  —  A Columbia University social media analyst has published his findings about the reach and engagement achieved by Russia-linked Facebook pages during the 2016 election.
Sam Byford / The Verge:
Apple reveals new emoji coming to iPhone and iPad in a future iOS 11.1 update, will be available in the beta release next week  —  Apple has shown off more emoji characters coming to iOS in the future 11.1 update.  The characters are part of Unicode 10, which added 56 new emoji …
Juli Clover / MacRumors:
Apple updates High Sierra with fix for APFS Disk Utility flaw that revealed password instead of hint and Keychain vulnerability that let apps dump passwords  —  Apple today released a supplemental update to macOS High Sierra 10.13, the first update to the macOS High Sierra operating system …
Rob Malda:
On Slashdot's 20th anniversary, cofounder Rob Malda reflects on the site's early days  —  I registered the domain name ‘Slashdot.org’ 20 years ago today.  I really had no idea.  —  Jeff chipped in a few bucks for the fees.  Kathleen told me the name was stupid.  I thought “That's kinda the point!”.
From Mediagazer

New York Times:
Sources: Harvey Weinstein has settled at least eight sexual harassment and unwanted physical contact cases; staff describe a code of silence around allegations

Joseph Bernstein / BuzzFeed:
Documents shed light on how Breitbart News under Steve Bannon defined and boosted the alt-right and white nationalism, aided by editor Milo Yiannopoulos

Ron Clements / Sporting News:
Quarterback Cam Newton apologizes for mocking a female reporter's question, after he drew rebukes from the NFL and media groups and lost a sponsor

More News

Earlier Picks

Nilay Patel / The Verge:
Losing the 3.5mm jack pushes consumers into the Bluetooth audio market, where choices are limited and proprietary, like Apple's handful of W1 chip products
Surur / MSPoweruser:
Now-deleted Microsoft Store listing said Harmon Kardon Cortana-powered speaker will cost $200 with six months of free Skype calls, on sale October 22
Hayley Tsukayama / Washington Post:
Mattel says it's canceling its AI-powered Aristotle smart hub for kids after privacy and childhood development concerns
Tom Warren / The Verge:
Lenovo unveils limited edition 25th anniversary ThinkPad, styled on IBM's original, with Intel Kaby Lake i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, starting at $1,899
Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
Microsoft announces Edge for Android and iOS in beta and relaunches Arrow Launcher for Android as Microsoft Launcher in public preview
