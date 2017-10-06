Open Links In New Tab
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
AOL is shutting down Instant Messenger (AIM) on December 15 after 20 years  —  The pioneering chat app that taught us to text is pulling the plug.  On December 15th, AOL Instant Messenger will shut down after running since 1997.  AIM dominated online chat in North America at the turn of the century.
Danny Sullivan:
Search Engine Land founder Danny Sullivan is joining Google to serve as a public liaison for search  —  When I retired from search journalism in June, I had no idea what I would be doing next.  I just knew I was ready for a break and something different from what I had been doing for so long.
Sam Byford / The Verge:
Apple reveals new emoji coming in iOS 11.1, including a giraffe, a zebra, a hedgehog, a scarf, a trenchcoat, a baseball cap, and gloves  —  Apple has shown off more emoji characters coming to iOS in the future 11.1 update.  The characters are part of Unicode 10, which added 56 new emoji …
Dan Primack / Axios:
Former Zenefits and Yammer CEO David Sacks raising a VC fund, according to SEC filing  —  Former Yammer and Zenefits CEO David Sacks appears to be raising a venture capital fund, according to an SEC filing .  —  Why it matters: Sacks created one tech unicorn in Yammer, which was sold to Microsoft for $1.2 billion.
Natasha Bertrand / Business Insider:
Analysis of six Russia-linked Facebook pages, including Blacktivists and Secured Borders, shows ~19M interactions with users
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Freight logistics startup Flexport raises $110M Series C led by DST Global, plans to offer freight financing, buy more warehouses  —  “We're actually out here trying to create value, not just give venture capital money away" says Flexport CEO Ryan Petersen.  “It's counterintuitive.
Matthew Lynley / TechCrunch:
Sourcegraph raises $20M Series A led by Redpoint Ventures along with Goldcrest Capital for its semantic code search and cross-reference engine  —  Quinn Slack thinks we're close to the future that Back to the Future II promised back in the '80s — flying cars, artificial intelligence …
Dan Goodin / Ars Technica:
Analysis: what we know and do not know about Kaspersky Lab's alleged involvement in NSA contractor's laptop hack  —  The Wall Street Journal just published an incendiary article that says hackers working for the Russian government stole confidential material from an NSA contractor's home computer.
Wall Street Journal:
Sources: hackers stole NSA data on US offensive and defensive cyber capabilities from a contractor's laptop in 2015, likely via Kaspersky software

Politico:
Sources: White House Chief of Staff John Kelly's personal cellphone was compromised, potentially as long ago as December
Juli Clover / MacRumors:
High Sierra updated with fix for Disk Utility bug that revealed password instead of hint on encrypted APFS volumes and Keychain bug that let apps dump passwords
Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
Microsoft announces Edge for Android and iOS in beta and relaunches Arrow Launcher for Android as Microsoft Launcher in public preview
