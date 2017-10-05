Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
October 5, 2017, 6:25 PM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Wall Street Journal:
Sources: hackers stole NSA data on US offensive and defensive cyber capabilities from a contractor's laptop in 2015, likely via Kaspersky software  —  The breach, considered the most serious in years, could enable Russia to evade NSA surveillance and more easily infiltrate U.S. networks
Nathan McAlone / Business Insider:
Netflix is raising prices in US starting today: standard $9.99 plan will be $10.99/month; premium $11.99 plan will be $13.99/month; $7.99 plan does not change  —  Netflix will raise prices for its US subscribers starting Thursday, the company confirmed to Business Insider.
Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
Microsoft announces Edge for Android and iOS in beta and relaunches Arrow Launcher for Android as Microsoft Launcher in public preview  —  If you want more proof that Microsoft is embracing Android and iOS, boy, do we have it for you today.  The company has launched Edge for iOS in preview …
Spencer Soper / Bloomberg:
Sources: Amazon is testing its own delivery service called Seller Flex; trial began this year in West Coast states, with broader rollout planned in 2018  —  Online retailer would deliver from other merchants' warehouses  —  Trial program underway on West Coast before national expansion
Juli Clover / MacRumors:
Apple updates High Sierra with fix for APFS Disk Utility flaw that revealed password instead of hint and Keychain vulnerability that let apps dump passwords  —  Apple today released a supplemental update to macOS High Sierra 10.13, the first update to the macOS High Sierra operating system …
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Facebook tests button to provide additional context on links in News Feed, such as the publisher's Wikipedia entry, trending information, and related articles  —  Facebook thinks showing Wikipedia entries about publishers and additional Related Articles will give users more context about the links they see.
Jack Nicas / Wall Street Journal:
Source: YouTube accelerates rollout of update to search after criticism of misinformation, hate, and conspiracy videos after Las Vegas shooting and NFL protests  —  Debunked claims appear in top 5 videos for news about Las Vegas shooting, NFL anthem protests
Kate Conger / Gizmodo:
Researchers: Apple granted Uber now-removed “entitlement” that let app record iPhone screen, even in background; Uber says it was to improve Watch performance  —  To improve functionality between Uber's app and the Apple Watch, Apple allowed Uber to use a powerful tool that could record …
Nilay Patel / The Verge:
Losing the 3.5mm jack pushes consumers into the Bluetooth audio market, where choices are limited and proprietary, like Apple's handful of W1 chip products  —  Enjoy your four choices  —  Yesterday, Google announced the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, two phones I've been excited about for a while now.
Surur / MSPoweruser:
Now-deleted Microsoft Store listing said Harmon Kardon Cortana-powered speaker will cost $200 with six months of free Skype calls, on sale October 22  —  The official store listing for the Harman Kardon Invoke has leaked, and with it comes the final price of the smart speaker.
Tom Warren / The Verge:
Lenovo unveils limited edition 25th anniversary ThinkPad, styled on IBM's original, with Intel Kaby Lake i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, starting at $1,899  —  IBM's first ThinkPad debuted exactly 25 years ago today, with a bright red TrackPoint nub and a classic design that still exists in a modern form.
Bloomberg:
Inside Apple and Qualcomm's billion dollar patent war, during which Apple stopped paying $2B a year in royalties to Qualcomm  —  IPhone season, that extravaganza of novelty and surprise, began in mid-September with a two-hour-long presentation at Apple Inc.'s brand-new, spaceshiplike campus.

Sponsor Posts

Microsoft:
There's a path for women in tech  —  Trailblazers and newcomers connect at Grace Hopper for inspiration, real-world advice.
eero:
eero data report  —  Read about trends in connected device adoption, usage patterns and behaviors from 10 major metropolitan areas.
Zoho:
Password Security 101: How to manage passwords and keep hackers at bay  —  “The world isn't run by weapons anymore, or energy, or money,  —  it's run by little ones and zeroes, little bits of data”  —Sneakers, 1992.
Vantiv:
Learn how to improve shopper conversion via Pay with Google  —  Join Vantiv and Google to learn about the emerging shifts in online shopping and the need for online merchants to offer an effortless checkout experience.
Worldpay:
Get connected with us  —  We're co-hosting a webinar on the rise of invisible payments in the connected world.  Read more and register here.
Sponsor Techmeme
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 6:25 PM ET, October 5, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Joseph Bernstein / BuzzFeed:
Documents shed light on how Breitbart News under Steve Bannon defined and boosted the alt-right and white nationalism, aided by editor Milo Yiannopoulos

New York Times:
Sources: Harvey Weinstein has settled at least eight sexual harassment and unwanted physical contact cases; staff describe a code of silence around allegations

Benjamin Hoffman / New York Times:
Quarterback Cam Newton draws rebukes from NFL, Pro Football Writers of America, Association for Women in Sports Media after mocking female reporter's question

More News

Dieter Bohn / The Verge:
First look at Google Home Mini and Max: both sound good, no distortion with full volume on Max, which has impressive wake word detection even over loud music

Earlier Picks

Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Instagram starts rolling out feature to enable users to post Instagram Stories directly to Facebook Stories
Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge:
Sonos announces it is rolling out Alexa support for all its current models in a public beta
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor