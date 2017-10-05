Open Links In New Tab
Dieter Bohn / The Verge:
Pixel 2 and 2 XL hands-on: solid design with standard internals, amazing camera that supports Motion Photos, AR stickers; Active Edge takes some getting used to  —  A pragmatic design and a promising camera  —  For a majority of the 10 years smartphones have been mainstream, phone makers have been copying each other's designs.
DxOMark:
DxOMark gives Pixel 2's camera a record score of 98, four points above iPhone 8 Plus and Note8; Pixel 2's 12MP sensor has f/1.8 aperture, Dual-Pixel Autofocus  —  The Google Pixel 2 is the top-performing mobile device camera we've tested, with a record-setting overall score of 98.
Ryne Hager / Android Police:
Google announces ‘made for Google’ program to certify accessories  —  The focus of today's announcement might have been the new Pixel phones, but Google also had a nice little surprise that accompanied all the hardware-related news.  At the bottom of the blog post for the new Pixel phones …
Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
Google debuts Pixel 2: 5" 1080p OLED display, Active Edge, Snapdragon 835, 8/12MP cameras, IP67, 4GB RAM, 2700mAh battery, front-facing speakers, no 3.5mm jack  —  After rumors and leaks, Google product chief Mario Queiroz today unveiled two new Android Oreo smartphones at the company's annual hardware event …
Dieter Bohn / The Verge:
Pixelbook hands-on: incredibly well-built, fanless even with i7 option, large bezels; pen doesn't require Bluetooth pairing; Android app support still lacking  —  Google has made a very nice, pretty expensive laptop  —  Chromebooks mostly exist in two camps.
Mat Honan / BuzzFeed:
Google debuts Clips, a $249 camera with 12MP, 130° FOV that uses AI to automatically take photos, 8GB storage, 3hr battery life with constant use, no ship date  —  This is Google's new camera.  It's called Google Clips.  —  Wait, but what do you mean it automatically takes candid photos?
Nick Statt / The Verge:
Google debuts Home Mini with four LED lights under fabric exterior in three colors, available as $49 preorder, shipping October 19  —  It's a small, stone-shaped smart speaker  —  Google announced a smaller companion to its Google Home smart speaker today, called the Home Mini.
Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge:
Sonos announces it is rolling out Alexa support for all its current models in a public beta  —  Sonos announced today that its Alexa support, which has been in a limited private beta for months at this point, is finally rolling out to all current-model Sonos speakers in a public beta.
Ashley Carman / The Verge:
Google debuts Pixel Buds, wireless earbuds with real-time translation, in 3 colors for $159; Android users on Nougat or higher can pair by just opening the case  —  Google-branded earbuds are coming.  The company announced at its annual hardware event today that it'll be releasing truly wireless earbuds …

From Mediagazer

Hollywood Reporter:
Sources: Harvey Weinstein has hired lawyers including Lisa Bloom and Charles Harder ahead of expected New York Times and New Yorker stories about his behavior

Kelsey Sutton / Mic:
Amid a flurry of false news reports related to the Las Vegas shooting, Newsweek retracts a story about the shooter's girlfriend

Anthony Ha / TechCrunch:
BuzzFeed says its AM to DM Twitter show drew about 1M unique viewers each day after it launched last week

Dustin Volz / Reuters:
Bipartisan group of US lawmakers in House to debut bill to reform Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act to introduce more privacy safeguards

Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
Google has sold 55M Chromecasts, and provided 100M+ answers via Assistant
Business Insider:
European Commission orders Amazon to pay back about €250M in taxes to Luxembourg, saying it had been given “sweetheart” tax advantage since 2003
