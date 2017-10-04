Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
October 4, 2017, 7:25 AM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Wall Street Journal:
Verizon says Yahoo breach in 2013 affected all of its 3B users, up from initially reported 1B users  —  Company disclosed late last year that 2013 hack exposed private information of over 1 billion users  —  A massive data breach at Yahoo AABA 1.95% in 2013 was far more extensive than previously disclosed …
Business Insider:
European Commission orders Amazon to pay back about €250M in taxes to Luxembourg, saying it had been given “sweetheart” tax advantage since 2003  —  - Amazon has been ordered to pay €250 million (£221 million, $294 million) by the European Commission over its taxes.
Sam Shead / Business Insider:
European Commission says it's taking Ireland to court for failing to collect €13B from Apple in back taxes identified in Aug. 2016, says no money has been paid  —  The European Commission, the EU's competition watchdog, is taking Ireland to court for failing to collect billions of euros …
New York Times:
Sources: Uber board will add 6 new seats, approves resolution for Uber to go public by 2019; Benchmark conditionally agrees to drop its lawsuit against Kalanick  —  SAN FRANCISCO — Uber's board of directors voted on Tuesday for governance changes that reshape the balance of power …
Dan Primack / Axios:
Uber board voted to proceed with SoftBank talks, moves ahead with some governance changes; source says shareholder super-voting rights were removed  —  Uber's board of directors today failed to approve governance changes that would have formally prevented former CEO Travis Kalanick …
Sam Rutherford / Gizmodo:
What to expect from Google's October 4 event: Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL phones, Home Mini and Max speakers, Daydream VR headset refresh, 2-in-1 Pixelbook laptop  —  Even though it feels like we're still processing all of Apple's latest devices and announcements, it's time to switch gears …
Droid Life:
Walmart listing showed a $49 pre-order for Google Home Mini, arriving on October 19, and another image of the Pixel 2 XL
Alex Kipman / Windows Blog:
Microsoft says developers can access Mixed Reality SteamVR preview and Halo: Recruit and other VR games are coming October 17  —  Update 10/3/17, 7 p.m. PT: A recording of our event from today is now available to watch on demand.  —  Mixed reality will unleash the creativity of every person and every organization on the planet.
Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
Samsung announces Windows Mixed Reality headset, Odyssey, with two AMOLED displays, motion controllers, 110º field of view; preorder today for $499, ships Nov 6
Lucas Matney / TechCrunch:
Microsoft acquires social virtual reality app AltspaceVR, which had 35K MAUs as of July
Anita Balakrishnan / CNBC:
Evan Spiegel says Snap has sold about 150K Spectacles so far  —  - Snap CEO Spiegel spoke to author Walter Isaacson at Vanity Fair's fourth annual New Establishment Summit in Beverly Hills, California.  — Spiegel's comments on Tuesday indicated that Spectacles unit sales are now higher …
Dean Takahashi / VentureBeat:
Intel's former CEO Paul Otellini has passed away at the age of 66; he joined Intel in 1974 and became its fifth CEO in 2005  —  Former Intel CEO Paul Otellini has passed away at the age of 66.  —  Otellini was a lifelong Intel employee who had silicon in his blood.
Ben Thompson / Stratechery:
Facebook should have a searchable database of all ads and ramp up authenticity requirements for all buyers, not just for those self-reporting as political  —  Fifteen years on, this paragraph from a Bill Gates' memo is a bit cringe-inducing: … Equivocating computer viruses …
TechCrunch:
Amazon has acquired 3D body model startup, Body Labs, for $50M-$70M  —  TechCrunch has learned that Amazon has acquired Body Labs, a company with a stated aim of creating true-to-life 3D body models to support various b2b software applications — such as virtually trying on clothes or photorealistic avatars for gaming.
More: Ali Javid, CNBC, Business Insider, GeekWire, and Seeking AlphaTweets: @sub8uThanks:@riptari
Nicole LaPorte / Fast Company:
Profile of Giphy, which has 300M DAUs sharing 2B+ GIFs per day, major media partnerships in place, and hopes to shake up internet advertising  —  With 300 million daily users and every major media company as a partner, Giphy's got a feeling it can shake up the internet advertising business.
Tweets: @mgsiegler

Sponsor Posts

Microsoft:
Moving general purpose quantum computing closer to reality  —  Microsoft is working toward a robust quantum hardware and software ecosystem.
eero:
Which state has the fastest internet speed?  —  Here's a list of WiFi speeds across the country.  Where does your state rank?
Zoho:
Introducing the Zoho Meeting iOS App: Work together effortlessly from anywhere  —  Remote working is incredible.  Not only can you work from anywhere you want, but you can work together with other people …
Vantiv:
Learn how to improve shopper conversion via Pay with Google  —  Join Vantiv and Google to learn about the emerging shifts in online shopping and the need for online merchants to offer an effortless checkout experience.
Worldpay:
Get connected with us  —  We're co-hosting a webinar on the rise of invisible payments in the connected world.  Read more and register here.
Sponsor Techmeme
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 7:25 AM ET, October 4, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Kevin Roose / New York Times:
Tech companies should act to prevent hoaxes and fake stories, as misinformation experts know how to swarm news events, benefiting from real-time amplification

CNN:
Sources: some Russian-linked Facebook ads targeted key areas of Michigan and Wisconsin, aimed at people susceptible to anti-Muslim messages

Wayne Ma / Wall Street Journal:
Movie ticket sales in China were underreported by about 9% in 2016, MPAA audit finds, translating into $40M+ in lost revenue for six Hollywood studios

More News

Earlier Picks

Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge:
Instagram adds polling stickers to Stories, an eyedropper color-picking tool to Android and iOS, and text and sticker alignment tool, limited for to iOS now
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor