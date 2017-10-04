|Dieter Bohn / The Verge:
|DxOMark:
|Nick Statt / The Verge:
|Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
|Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
|Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
|Jason Cipriani / CNET:
|Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
|Lucas Matney / TechCrunch:
|Business Insider:
|Sam Shead / Business Insider:
|Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
|Jonathan Vanian / Fortune:
|Mat Honan / BuzzFeed:
|Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge:
|Yoree Koh / Wall Street Journal:
|Dieter Bohn / The Verge:
|Ashley Carman / The Verge:
|Paul Carroll / DxOMark:
|Juli Clover / MacRumors:
|New York Times:
|Dan Primack / Axios:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 3:15 PM ET, October 4, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Adi Robertson / The Verge:
|Steven T. Dennis / Bloomberg:
|Engadget:
|Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
|Catalin Cimpanu / BleepingComputer.com:
|Michael Steeber / 9to5Mac:
|Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
|Alex Hern / The Guardian:
|Nicole LaPorte / Fast Company:
|Gerry Smith / Bloomberg:
|Anita Balakrishnan / CNBC:
|Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
|Bloomberg:
|TechCrunch:
|Wall Street Journal:
|Ben Thompson / Stratechery: