October 4, 2017, 2:20 PM
DxOMark:
DxOMark gives Pixel 2's camera a record score of 98, four points above iPhone 8 Plus and Note8; Pixel 2's 12MP sensor has f/1.8 aperture, Dual-Pixel Autofocus  —  The Google Pixel 2 is the top-performing mobile device camera we've tested, with a record-setting overall score of 98.
Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
Google debuts Pixel 2 XL with 2880x1440 6" pOLED display, Active Edge tech, Snapdragon 835, 64/128GB storage, 8/12MP cameras, IP67; preorder today for $849  —  Google unveiled the new Pixel 2 XL smartphone today, and the early leaks proved pretty much accurate: It's a larger screened smartphone …
Business Insider:
European Commission orders Amazon to pay back about €250M in taxes to Luxembourg, saying it had been given “sweetheart” tax advantage since 2003  —  - Amazon has been ordered to pay €250 million (£221 million, $294 million) by the European Commission over its taxes.
Sam Shead / Business Insider:
European Commission says it's taking Ireland to court for failing to collect €13B from Apple in back taxes identified in Aug. 2016, says no money has been paid  —  The European Commission, the EU's competition watchdog, is taking Ireland to court for failing to collect billions of euros …
Nick Statt / The Verge:
Google debuts Home Mini with four LED lights under fabric exterior in three colors, available as $49 preorder, shipping October 19  —  It's a small, stone-shaped smart speaker  —  Google announced a smaller companion to its Google Home smart speaker today, called the Home Mini.
Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge:
Sonos announces it is rolling out Alexa support for all its current models in a public beta  —  Sonos announced today that its Alexa support, which has been in a limited private beta for months at this point, is finally rolling out to all current-model Sonos speakers in a public beta.
Paul Carroll / DxOMark:
DxOMark: Samsung Galaxy Note8 camera quality matches iPhone 8 Plus with overall score of 94, video quality lags behind iPhone 8 Plus, HTC U11, and Google Pixel  —  The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 “phablet” joins the growing number of dual-cam smartphones.  The Note 8 features two 12MP sensors …
Alex Hern / The Guardian:
Alphabet's DeepMind launches new Ethics and Society research unit to help technologists put ethics into practice, brings in advisers from academia and charity  —  Firm brings in advisers from academia and charity sector to ‘help technologists put ethics into practice’ in bid to help society cope with artificial intelligence
Mat Honan / BuzzFeed:
Google debuts Clips, a $249 camera with 12MP, 130° FOV that uses AI to automatically take photos, 8GB storage, 3hr battery life with constant use, no ship date  —  This is Google's new camera.  It's called Google Clips.  —  Wait, but what do you mean it automatically takes candid photos?
Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
Google has sold 55M Chromecasts, and provided 100M+ answers via Assistant  —  Google announced on stage a few numbers to update its progress on its hardware program - the company said that it's sold over 55 million Chromecast devices, including Chromecasts and hardware with Chromecast built …
Ashley Carman / The Verge:
Google debuts Pixel Buds, wireless earbuds with real-time translation, in 3 colors for $159; Android users on Nougat or higher can pair by just opening the case  —  Google-branded earbuds are coming.  The company announced at its annual hardware event today that it'll be releasing truly wireless earbuds …
Adi Robertson / The Verge:
Google debuts updated Daydream View VR headset with a new look in three colors, for $99, up from the original price of $79  —  No surprises  —  The first thing I noticed about Google's new Daydream View VR headset is the pink controller.  —  In the original View, all plastic parts were beige or gray …
Dan Primack / Axios:
Uber board voted to proceed with SoftBank talks, moves ahead with some governance changes; source says shareholder super-voting rights were removed

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 2:20 PM ET, October 4, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

Crooked Media:
Crooked Media, the company behind podcast Pod Saved America, is launching a website, with The New Republic's Senior Editor Brian Beutler as editor-in-chief

Sydney Ember / New York Times:
Newsroom employees at the LA Times are trying to form a union, a move which could aggravate relations with the paper's parent company Tronc

CNN:
Sources: some Russian-linked Facebook ads targeted key areas of Michigan and Wisconsin, aimed at people susceptible to anti-Muslim messages

Anita Balakrishnan / CNBC:
Evan Spiegel says Snap has sold about 150K Spectacles so far

Wall Street Journal:
Verizon says Yahoo breach in 2013 affected all of its 3B users, up from initially reported 1B users
Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
Samsung announces Windows Mixed Reality headset, Odyssey, with two AMOLED displays, motion controllers, 110º field of view; preorder today for $499, ships Nov 6
