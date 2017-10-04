Open Links In New Tab
October 4, 2017, 11:57 AM
Business Insider:
European Commission orders Amazon to pay back about €250M in taxes to Luxembourg, saying it had been given “sweetheart” tax advantage since 2003  —  - Amazon has been ordered to pay €250 million (£221 million, $294 million) by the European Commission over its taxes.
Sam Shead / Business Insider:
European Commission says it's taking Ireland to court for failing to collect €13B from Apple in back taxes identified in Aug. 2016, says no money has been paid  —  The European Commission, the EU's competition watchdog, is taking Ireland to court for failing to collect billions of euros …
Wall Street Journal:
Verizon says Yahoo breach in 2013 affected all of its 3B users, up from initially reported 1B users  —  Company disclosed late last year that 2013 hack exposed private information of over 1 billion users  —  A massive data breach at Yahoo AABA 1.95% in 2013 was far more extensive than previously disclosed …
Sam Rutherford / Gizmodo:
What to expect from Google's October 4 event: Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL phones, Home Mini, Daydream View VR headset refresh, 2-in-1 Pixelbook and Pixelbook Pen  —  Even though it feels like we're still processing all of Apple's latest devices and announcements, it's time to switch gears and prepare …
The Verge:
Live blog of Google's October 4 event, where new Pixel phones, Home Mini, Daydream View VR headset refresh, 2-in-1 Pixelbook and Pixelbook Pen are expected
Paul Carroll / DxOMark:
DxOMark: Samsung Galaxy Note8 camera quality matches iPhone 8 Plus with overall score of 94, video quality lags behind iPhone 8 Plus, HTC U11, and Google Pixel  —  The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 “phablet” joins the growing number of dual-cam smartphones.  The Note 8 features two 12MP sensors …
New York Times:
Sources: Uber board will add 6 new seats, approves resolution for Uber to go public by 2019; Benchmark conditionally agrees to drop its lawsuit against Kalanick  —  SAN FRANCISCO — Uber's board of directors voted on Tuesday for governance changes that reshape the balance of power …
Dan Primack / Axios:
Uber board voted to proceed with SoftBank talks, moves ahead with some governance changes; source says shareholder super-voting rights were removed
Anita Balakrishnan / CNBC:
Evan Spiegel says Snap has sold about 150K Spectacles so far  —  - Snap CEO Spiegel spoke to author Walter Isaacson at Vanity Fair's fourth annual New Establishment Summit in Beverly Hills, California.  — Spiegel's comments on Tuesday indicated that Spectacles unit sales are now higher …
Manish Singh / NDTV Gadgets 360:
Amazon launches its Echo speakers with Alexa by invitation in India, will begin shipping in the week of October 30  —  Amazon said on Wednesday it is bringing Alexa as well as Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Plus smart speakers to India, its fastest growing marketplace …
Alex Kipman / Windows Blog:
Microsoft says developers can access Mixed Reality SteamVR preview and Halo: Recruit and other VR games are coming October 17  —  Update 10/3/17, 7 p.m. PT: A recording of our event from today is now available to watch on demand.  —  Mixed reality will unleash the creativity of every person and every organization on the planet.
Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
Samsung announces Windows Mixed Reality headset, Odyssey, with two AMOLED displays, motion controllers, 110º field of view; preorder today for $499, ships Nov 6
Lucas Matney / TechCrunch:
Microsoft acquires social virtual reality app AltspaceVR, which had 35K MAUs as of July

Crooked Media:
Crooked Media, the company behind podcast Pod Saved America, is launching a website, with The New Republic's Senior Editor Brian Beutler as editor-in-chief

Kevin Roose / New York Times:
Tech companies should act to prevent hoaxes and fake stories, as misinformation experts know how to swarm news events, benefiting from real-time amplification

CNN:
Sources: some Russian-linked Facebook ads targeted key areas of Michigan and Wisconsin, aimed at people susceptible to anti-Muslim messages

Dean Takahashi / VentureBeat:
Intel's former CEO Paul Otellini has passed away at the age of 66; he joined Intel in 1974 and became its fifth CEO in 2005
Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge:
Instagram adds polling stickers to Stories, an eyedropper color-picking tool to Android and iOS, and text and sticker alignment tool, limited for to iOS now
