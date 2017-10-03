Open Links In New Tab
October 3, 2017, 9:40 AM
Elliot Schrage / Facebook:
About 10M people saw Russian ads on Facebook, 44% of ads were seen before Nov. 8, 50% of ads were for $3 or less; for 99% of the ads, less than $1,000 was spent  —  What was in the ads you shared with Congress?  How many people saw them?  —  Most of the ads appear to focus on divisive social …
Max Read / New York Magazine:
How Facebook's increasing size and scope, potential for abuse, and new use cases led Zuckerberg to rethink its neutral role and emphasize community values  —  The same company that gives you birthday reminders also helped ensure the integrity of the German elections.
Washington Post:
Sources: Russians used Facebook's Custom Audiences retargeting tool to ID voters and send specific ads and messages to influence them  —  A sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. (Ben Margot/AP)  —  SAN FRANCISCO — Russian operatives set up an array of misleading Web sites …
New York Times:
Sources: Russian efforts included FB pages named Secured Borders, LGBT United, Defend the 2nd, alongside formerly reported fake Blacktivist and Muslim accounts
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Facebook to hire 1000 more ad reviewers and make all the ads each organization buys visible to users, not just the targeted ones, to fight election interference
Cale Guthrie Weissman / Fast Company:
Facebook's Safety Check page for Las Vegas shooting promoted sites giving misinformation like Alt-Right News and End Times Headlines; Google highlighted 4Chan  —  In the wake of the deadly shooting in Las Vegas last night that left more than 50 dead and hundreds injured …
Charlie Warzel / BuzzFeed:
How the big tech platforms including Facebook, Google, and Twitter, who've pledged to provide accurate information during major crises, are failing miserably
Chris Davies / SlashGear:
Ring debuts Protect, a $199 home security system that includes base station, keypad, contact sensor, motion detector, and range extender, launching late October  —  It's clearly the season for home security systems, with Ring launching Ring Protect with the promise of 24/7 monitoring and easy installation.
Dean Takahashi / VentureBeat:
Sony PlayStation chief Andrew House, who drove the strategy and launch of the PS4, is leaving after 27 years; deputy president John Kodera is taking over  —  Andrew House, the president of Sony Interactive Entertainment, has resigned from his post, and current deputy president, Tsuyoshi …
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Facebook brings data-saving Messenger Lite beyond developing markets to the Google Play Store in US, Canada, UK, and Ireland, has no plans for iOS version  —  Facebook's data-conserving version of Messenger is no longer just for developing nations with slow networks.
Tom Warren / The Verge:
Microsoft discontinues Groove Music Pass service, effective December 31, partners with Spotify, which it will recommend to Windows users instead  —  Microsoft rebranded Xbox Music to Groove Music two years ago, in a bid to make its music streaming service more relevant to consumers.
Evan Blass / VentureBeat:
Alleged renders of Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL leak, showing dual front facing speakers, redesigned launcher with a Google search bar above navigation buttons  —  EXCLUSIVE:  —  Unlike Apple, Google tends to hold just a single major hardware launch per year — and just like last year's event, this one will also be held on October 4.
Ron Miller / TechCrunch:
Oracle follows others with a new blockchain cloud service, built on the Hyperledger Fabric project, like IBM's Blockchain as a Service  —  Oracle is working hard to be a SaaS vendor that matters, whether with its new autonomous database service or getting involved with blockchain.

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 9:40 AM ET, October 3, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

Sydney Smith / iMediaEthics:
CBS and other news outlets update erroneous Tom Petty obits stemming from what an LAPD spokesperson says was a miscommunication between an officer and CBS Radio

Mary Hui / Washington Post:
CBS fires vice-president and senior legal counsel Hayley Geftman-Gold over Facebook comments saying she had no sympathy for Las Vegas victims

Pew Research Center:
Study of 3K stories covering Trump in his first 100 days in 24 outlets: 17% of coverage focused on his political skills, 14% immigration

Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Snapchat to launch AR art platform in partnership with pop artist Jeff Koons on Tuesday that allows art objects to be pinned to specific locations
David Shepardson / Reuters:
Equifax now says 145.5M were impacted by breach, not 143M; former CEO says it took months to patch systems after DHS alert in March

Sahil Patel / Digiday:
Some publishers say Facebook mid-roll video ads lead to little income; one described making just $500 on 20M views, including non-monetized views
