October 3, 2017, 3:15 PM
Max Read / New York Magazine:
How Facebook's increasing size and scope, potential for abuse, and new use cases led Zuckerberg to rethink its neutral role and emphasize community values  —  The same company that gives you birthday reminders also helped ensure the integrity of the German elections.
Washington Post:
Sources: Russians used Facebook's Custom Audiences retargeting tool to ID voters and send specific ads and messages to influence them  —  A sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. (Ben Margot/AP)  —  SAN FRANCISCO — Russian operatives set up an array of misleading Web sites …
Elliot Schrage / Facebook:
About 10M people saw Russian ads on Facebook, 44% of ads were seen before Nov. 8, 50% of ads were for $3 or less; for 99% of the ads, less than $1,000 was spent
Dean Takahashi / VentureBeat:
Intel's former CEO Paul Otellini has passed away at the age of 66; he joined Intel in 1974 and became its fifth CEO in 2005  —  Former Intel CEO Paul Otellini has passed away at the age of 66.  —  Otellini was a lifelong Intel employee who had silicon in his blood.
Droid Life:
Walmart listing showed a $49 pre-order for Google Home Mini, arriving on October 19, and another image of the Pixel 2 XL  —  The Google Home Mini, a device we first revealed back in mid-September as the cheaper, smaller Google Home assistant speaker for $49, is now up for pre-order at Walmart.
Dean Takahashi / VentureBeat:
Sony PlayStation chief Andrew House, who drove the strategy and launch of the PS4, is leaving after 27 years; deputy president John Kodera is taking over  —  Andrew House, the president of Sony Interactive Entertainment, has resigned from his post, and current deputy president, Tsuyoshi …
Charlie Warzel / BuzzFeed:
How the big tech platforms including Facebook, Google, and Twitter, who've pledged to provide accurate information during major crises, are failing miserably  —  In aftermath of Sunday evening's mass shooting in Las Vegas, visitors to Facebook's Crisis Response page for the tragedy …
Cale Guthrie Weissman / Fast Company:
Facebook's Safety Check page for Las Vegas shooting promoted sites giving misinformation like Alt-Right News and End Times Headlines; Google highlighted 4Chan
Johana Bhuiyan / Recode:
Uber's Otto due diligence report disclosed in Uber v. Waymo, shows Levandowski met with Uber execs before leaving Google, had Google work emails on personal PC  —  Alphabet had been fighting to get ahold of this document for months over the course of its litigation against Uber.
Stephanie Condon / ZDNet:
Oracle is now embedding AI capabilities across a wide range of its cloud applications  —  After introducing “adaptive intelligence” to its Customer Experience Cloud earlier this year, Oracle is demonstrating at OpenWorld how it's expanding its AI reach across applications.

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 3:15 PM ET, October 3, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

Sydney Smith / iMediaEthics:
CBS and other news outlets update erroneous Tom Petty obits stemming from what an LAPD spokesperson says was a miscommunication between an officer and CBS Radio

Mary Hui / Washington Post:
CBS fires vice-president and senior legal counsel Hayley Geftman-Gold over Facebook comments saying she had no sympathy for Las Vegas victims

Mujib Mashal / New York Times:
A look at Etilaat e Roz, a hard-hitting Afghan newspaper funded by advertising and donors, and the rise of the country's independent news media post-2001

Chris Davies / SlashGear:
Ring debuts Protect, a $199 home security system that includes base station, keypad, contact sensor, motion detector, and range extender, launching late October
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Snapchat to launch AR art platform in partnership with pop artist Jeff Koons on Tuesday that allows art objects to be pinned to specific locations
David Shepardson / Reuters:
Equifax now says 145.5M were impacted by breach, not 143M; former CEO says it took months to patch systems after DHS alert in March
