|Max Read / New York Magazine:
|Washington Post:
|Elliot Schrage / Facebook:
|Kurt Wagner / Recode:
|Alex Kipman / Windows Blog:
|Lucas Matney / TechCrunch:
|Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
|Dean Takahashi / VentureBeat:
|Droid Life:
|Rochelle Toplensky / Financial Times:
|Juli Clover / MacRumors:
|Jason Del Rey / Recode:
|Natt Garun / The Verge:
|Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
|Fitz Tepper / TechCrunch:
|Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge:
|Salvador Rodriguez / Reuters:
|Dean Takahashi / VentureBeat:
|Jeremy Burge / Emojipedia:
|Charlie Warzel / BuzzFeed:
|Cale Guthrie Weissman / Fast Company:
|Johana Bhuiyan / Recode:
|Kate Conger / Gizmodo:
|Stephanie Condon / ZDNet:
|Ron Miller / TechCrunch:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 3:15 PM ET, October 3, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Seth Archer / Business Insider:
|Thuy Ong / The Verge:
|Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:
|Amir Efrati / The Information:
|Lucy Handley / CNBC:
|David Meyer / ZDNet:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Chris Davies / SlashGear:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Katie Roof / TechCrunch:
|Jon Brodkin / Ars Technica:
|David Shepardson / Reuters:
|Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge: